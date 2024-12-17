Freak Stat Creates Betting Opportunity on 4 Teams Including Brentford

First-half goal averages vary significantly across Europe’s top-five leagues.

For example, half of Bundesliga matches see two or more goals before the break, compared with only 30% of Serie A fixtures.

This opens up betting opportunities when analysing both league-wide and team-specific trends. Here is how to bet on first-half goals in the final weekend of football before Christmas.

Market Odds Verona vs Milan: Over 1.5 first-half goals 2.51 Brentford vs Nottingham Forest: Both teams to score in the first half 3.82 Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg: Over 1.5 first-half goals 2.36 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: 1 or 2 first-half goals 1.60

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Verona vs Milan

Ten of Verona’s 16 Serie A matches have generated over 1.5 first-half goals. Milan have a 47% success rate in this area, with three of their last five games following the same pattern.

Verona have conceded 39 goals, 10 more than any other team. Parma are the only team with a worse expected goals against record. Sitting fourth in expected goals, Milan’s attack has created more chances than their inconsistent goal tallies suggest.

This is a clear mismatch, providing Milan with an ideal chance to get back to winning ways after a poor run. We are backing the Rossoneri to make a strong start in this one.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

Brentford have scored the highest number of first-half goals in the Premier League - 36. Nottingham Forest’s first halves have produced only 15 total goals, but they have been level at half-time in 10 of their 16 matches so far.

Brentford’s home matches have averaged five goals. Only five of Forest’s 16 matches have generated over 1.5 first-half goals, but they have scored five goals over their last two matches. Arsenal and Manchester City are the only teams to prevent Nuno Espirito Santo’s side from scoring on the road.

Both teams to score in the first half is worth backing at 4.00 with bet365 and 3.80 with Betway. It offers much more value than over 1.5 first-half goals, which has only landed in half of Brentford’s matches this season.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen have seen over 1.5 first-half goals in each of their last four Bundesliga matches. Freiburg have seen over 1.5 first-half goals in only 29% of their Bundesliga fixtures, but they were 2-0 down to Borussia Dortmund at half-time last month.

Leverkusen have developed a habit of starting games quickly. Eintracht Frankfurt are the only team with a better first-half record this season. Thirty-two goals have been scored in Leverkusen’s 14 first halves.

Freiburg’s matches have averaged one goal per first half so far. They are an anomaly in the Bundesliga, where 48% of matches have produced two or more first-half goals.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Only one of Barcelona’s last six La Liga matches has produced over 1.5 first-half goals. Only 28% of La Liga matches this term have had two or more first-half goals, with Atletico Madrid hitting the over in 18% of their fixtures.

In 2024-25, 30% of La Liga matches have been goalless at half-time. There has been a grand total of six goals over the last four matches between these sides. All four of those fixtures have had exactly one first-half goal.

With Barca searching for attacking rhythm and Atletico happy to absorb pressure, this will be a cagey first half. Barcelona have only had two goalless first-halves this season, and this fixture has consistently seen at least one first-half goal over the last two seasons.