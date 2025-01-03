Fiorentina vs Napoli Predictions: Expect Goals From Both Sides

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Fiorentina vs Napoli ahead of the Serie A clash this Saturday at 6 pm.

Fiorentina vs Napoli Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Fiorentina vs Napoli

Over 2.5 Goals at odds of 2.10 on BetWinner .

. Napoli Draw No Bet.

Both teams to score - Yes at odds of 1.81 on BetWinner.

Napoli should be expected to beat Fiorentina by a 2-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As we venture into the second half of the Serie A season, the match at the Stadio Artemio Franchi stands out this weekend.

La Viola sit in fifth place with 32 points, but their recent performances suggest a team struggling to maintain consistency. With two losses and a draw in their last three games, the hosts have tumbled from second to fifth place, albeit with a game in hand.

Napoli’s streak of three consecutive victories, culminating in a hard-fought 1-0 over Venezia, has reinforced their Scudetto ambitions.

Probable Lineups for Fiorentina vs Napoli

The probable lineup for Fiorentina in the "system of play."

De Gea; Dodò, Comuzzo, Ranieri, Gosens; Cataldi, Adli; Colpani, Gudmundsson, Sottil; Kean.

The probable lineup for Napoli in the "system of play."

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera; McTominay, Lobotka, Anguissa; Politano, Lukaku, Kvaratskhelia.

A clash of styles

In their recent outing against Juventus, Fiorentina managed to snatch a 2-2 draw, courtesy of a late equalizer by Sottil. This result, while uplifting, showcased their defensive frailties, a concern Palladino needs to address.

On the other hand, Napoli's defence has been a pillar of their success, conceding just 12 goals all season—the fewest in the league.

Sitting jointly atop the Serie A table with Atalanta, Gli Azzurri have amassed 41 points from 18 matches, boasting an impressive 13 victories.

Despite recent frustrations in front of goal, Romelu Lukaku remains a perennial threat, Meanwhile, David Neres adds a layer of unpredictability to Conte's meticulously organized team.

Fiorentina vs Napoli Bet 1: Over 2.5 Goals with odds of 2.10 on BetWinner

Visitors to maintain their good record

The rich history between these two clubs adds an extra layer of interest to these Fiorentina vs Napoli predictions.

Across 173 games there’s hardly anything to separate the sides, with Napoli boasting 62 victories to Fiorentina’s 60, alongside 51 draws.

Remarkably, La Viola have found little success against Napoli at home, with only one victory since 2009. This solitary triumph came in 2018—a 3-0 success that dashed Napoli's Scudetto dreams under Maurizio Sarri. Since then, the Neapolitans have been a thorn in Fiorentina's side, having avoided defeat in Florence across their last six visits.

Central to Fiorentina’s hopes is the dynamic Moise Kean. The young striker has impressively netted 11 league goals, in line with his expected goals (xG) tally of 11.1. His confidence and clinical finishing have added a new dimension to Fiorentina’s attack. However, Kean cannot shoulder the burden alone.

Manager Palladino will need his other attackers to step up in the second half of the season. So far, Gudmundsson, Beltran, Sottil, Kouamé, and Ikonè have collectively contributed just five league goals, with four of those scored at home.

In our Fiorentina vs Napoli predictions, there's a chance to have your stake refunded if the match results in a draw.

Fiorentina vs Napoli Bet 2: Napoli Draw No Bet

Expect goals at both ends

Napoli’s strength lies in their collective organization and ability to transition smoothly between phases of play.

Although Lukaku has scored only once in his last six matches, his mere presence on the field demands tight marking from defenders. This attention opens up opportunities for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Scott McTominay to take advantage of the space created.

The opening half could present a cagey affair, as both sides strive to assert control without leaving themselves exposed. As the match unfolds, expect a shift in momentum during the latter stages.

Fiorentina have shown a propensity for scoring in the second 45 minutes, having netted in seven of their last ten matches after the break. Napoli, similarly, tend to hit their stride in the later phases, averaging 1.78 points in the second half compared to 1.50 in the first halves of games.

This advantage is partly due to the physical freshness of their squad, since they are not burdened by the demands of European competition.

Ultimately, given the attacking prowess on display and Fiorentina’s recent defensive vulnerabilities, goals can be expected from both sides.