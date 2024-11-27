We’ve reached round five of the Europa League and our football expert is back with their best five tips, ahead of another busy week of action.

Man United and Spurs are both playing on their home turf, aiming to clinch three crucial points.

Matches Prediction Odds Athletic Bilbao vs Elfsborg Athletic Bilbao 1.23 Qarabag vs Lyon Lyon 2.05 Ferencvaros vs Malmo Ferencvaros 1.94 Man United vs Bodo Glimt Man United 1.25 Tottenham vs Roma Tottenham 1.78

Athletic Bilbao vs Elfsborg: Spaniards to waltz to victory

Date: 28/11/2024

Kick-off : 18:45

Our tip: “Hosts can maintain 100% home record @1.23 correct as of 24/11/24” with 1xBet

Athletic Bilbao kick off our Europa League predictions having won both of their matches to nil against Slavia Prague and Alkmaar, and will feel confident about their chances against Elfsborg.

Despite scoring five goals, they’ve also conceded seven in their two away games, and have defensive issues that Athletic Bilbao will certainly look to exploit. The hosts will be without Oihan Sancet, but still have Inaki Williams and Gorka Guruzeta capable of being the difference.

Elfsborg have shown plenty of fight going forward, but this will be their toughest test to date - and they are likely to leave Spain without any points.

Qarabag vs Lyon: French to take control

Date: 28/11/2024

Kick-off : 18:45

Our tip: “French side to pick up all three points @2.05 correct as of 24/11/24” with 1xBet

Playing at a neutral venue, this provides an advantage to Lyon who have picked up seven points from their opening four matches. Although this isn’t where the French side will want to be, Qarabag have lost three of their four games - and have conceded nine in the process.

Both Malmo (2-1) and Ajax (3-0) won at the Bahramov Stadium, and Lyon will feel confident they can be the third club to go there and pick up the three points.

Lyon may have only won one of their last five, but they are also unbeaten within those games. If they can show more composure in the final third, the Ligue 1 side have the players capable of beating Qarabag in round five.

Ferencvaros vs Malmo: Hosts to come out on top

Date: 28/11/2024

Kick-off : 21:00

Our tip: “Hosts to narrowly win @1.94 correct as of 24/11/24” with 1xBet

Ferencvaros may have lost their first two Europa League matches but they’ve bounced back with two really strong results. First, they beat Ligue 1 outfit Nice 1-0 at home, before hammering Dynamo Kyiv 4-0 on their travels. The Hungarians are unbeaten in eight and clearly in a confident mood.

Malmo enters this match with inconsistent form.. They’ve lost two of their last five matches, and have only won one of their four Europa League games to date, losing the other three.

Although they beat Qarabag away (neutral venue) they fell short against Besiktas in Istanbul, and Ferencvaros will hope their home advantage and intimidating crowd can help get them over the line.

Man United vs Bodo Glimt: New look United to win comfortably

Date: 28/11/2024

Kick-off : 21:00

Our tip: “Red Devils to coast to victory @1.25 correct as of 24/11/24” with 1xBet

Man United fans will be excited there is a new era right around the corner now they have their new head coach in the dugout. Expectations will be higher in this competition than the Premier League, and back at Old Trafford, the Red Devils can deliver a win.

After a disappointing draw against FC Twente, Man United comfortably saw off PAOK 2-0. Next up, Bodo Glimt, who have been excellent to date. However, their win over Braga on the road may have been down to the hosts having Sikou Niakate sent off at 1-1. And last time out, they lost at home to Qarabag, which was not in the script.

An early lead for the hosts could mirror their previous success against PAOK.

Tottenham vs Roma: Spurs Aim to Dominate Underperforming Italians

Date: 28/11/2024

Kick-off : 21:00

Our tip: “Spurs to put Italians in their place @1.78 correct as of 24/11/24” with 1xBet

Spurs have collected nine points from a possible 12, only losing to Galatasaray in Turkey so far. Tottenham did rotate heavily for that fixture, and young forward Will Lankshear was sent off in the second half.

However, back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, fans will demand a positive result to get them higher up the table. So far, so good at home, winning against Qarabag and Alkmaar without conceding, but Roma will provide a different test.

Still, although Roma are a much bigger side than the ones Spurs have faced so far, their campaign has been underwhelming having only picked up five points from four matches.

Having only scored three goals, and only one away from home, Tottenham can extend their 100% winning record at home in the Europa League.

Conclusion

Athletic Bilbao can wrap up the points when Elfsborg visits, and the same can be said for Lyon on their travels against Qarabag at a neutral venue. Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros will be confident against Malmo in front of their own fans, before Premier League duo Man United and Spurs can return to winning ways. Remember to bet on the Europa League responsibly.