England vs Finland Predictions: another ‘Carsball’ big win

Our football predictions expert shares his predictions for England vs Finland ahead of the Nations League clash on Tuesday at 8:45 PM.

+

England vs Finland Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for England vs Finland

Home goals: 2+ odds of @ 1.727 on 1xBet, equating to a 56% chance of England scoring three or more goals.

Anthony Gordon to score anytime to score with odds of @ 2.75 on 1xBet, indicating a 37% chance of the English winger scoring.

HT/FT England victory and over 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.90 on 1xBet, representing a 50% chance for England to win at both half-time and full time and more than two goals being scored in the match.

England should be expected to beat Finland 4-0.

New to 1xBet? Learn all about the 1xBet welcome offer

Haven't joined 1xBet yet? Explore our 1xbet registration guide .

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Kenya.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

In Lee Carsley’s debut as England manager the ‘Three Lions’ delivered a convincing 2-0 victory over Ireland that showcased a new style and injected fresh optimism into the national team’s future.

This transformation, dubbed ‘Carsball’ by hopeful fans, represents a significant shift from the cautious approach often associated with former head coach Gareth Southgate.

While Southgate led England to a European Championship final, his tenure was marked by a lack of dynamism and a penchant for safety-first football. That’s not the case under Carsley, who has England playing with a freedom and flair that’s been missing for too long.

Finland suffered a 3-0 defeat to Greece in their first Nations League match, falling to the bottom of the group.

They have been struggling recently, with a three-match winless streak and poor away form, having conceded at least two goals in their last four away games.

Probable Lineups for England vs Finland

The probable lineup for England in the "system of play."

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Maguire, Guehi, Livramento; Rice, Mainoo; Grealish, Gordon, Saka; Kane.

The probable lineup for Finland in the "system of play."

Finland (4-4-2): Hradecky, Stahl, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Galvez; Peltola, Nissila, Lod, Kamara; Antman, Pohjanpalo

Handbrake Finally Comes Off

Against Ireland, England created six big chances—more than in any of their Euro 2024 matches—and dominated with 16 attempts on goal, nine of which were on target.

Harry Kane, who bore the brunt of criticism during the summer, found himself better supported and more involved in the action, signalling a potential return to form.

Playing in his 99th England match, Kane had four attempts on goal, ably assisted by the youthful energy of Gordon and Bukayo Saka, who both pressed high up the pitch to offer Kane much-needed support. In contrast, during the Euros, Kane often seemed isolated, stranded far from the action, as England’s rigid structure failed to bring the best out of its talisman.

Example: England vs Finland Bet 1: Home goals: 2+ @ 1.727 on 1xBet

Gordon and Rice to shine again

Gordon, keen to prove a point after his underwhelming summer, was one of the standout performers.

His two key passes and several efforts on goal tested the Irish defence, prompting former England striker Ian Wright to praise his willingness to run in behind defenders—something England sorely missed in recent tournaments.

England’s fluidity was further exemplified by the contributions of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who returned to his preferred right-back position for the first time in nearly four years. His forays into midfield and pinpoint crosses to Kane and Gordon added a new dimension to England’s attack. This fluidity, combined with Declan Rice’s newfound licence to roam forward, gave England a fresh look that’s been missing in recent campaigns.

Example: England vs Finland Bet 2: Anthony Gordon to score anytime @ 2.75 on 1xBet

A tough road ahead

While England were enjoying their resurgence in Dublin, Finland endured a dismal start to their Nations League campaign, falling 3-0 to Greece.

A calamitous error by veteran goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, who let a backpass roll under his feet, set the tone for a night of misfortune for the Finns.

Adding to their woes, Sparta Prague’s Kaan Kairinen was sidelined with a pre-match injury, and Rasmus Schuller was forced off just before halftime with a leg problem.

Finland’s squad depth will be tested as they head to Wembley, with coach Markku Kanerva admitting the prognosis for Schuller is bleak, while Kairinen has already been ruled out.

Finland’s recent form offers little solace for Kanerva, as they are winless in their last three matches and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four away games.

Moreover, history does not favour them; Finland have never beaten England in 11 previous encounters, losing nine times.

The spotlight will be on England to deliver, but if Dublin was anything to go by, they are more than ready to rise to the occasion.

Example: England vs Finland Bet 3: HT/FT England victory and over 2.5 Goals @ 1.90 on 1xBet