Elfsborg vs AS Roma Predictions: Elf and safety warning for both defences

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Elfsborg vs AS Roma as they clash in the Europa League.

+

Elfsborg vs AS Roma Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Elfsborg vs AS Roma

AS Roma Victory with odds of @ 1.927 on 1xBet , equating to a 54% chance of the Italian club winning.

, equating to a 54% chance of the Italian club winning. Artem Dovbyk to score with odds of @ 2.30 on 1xBet , indicating a 42% chance of the Ukrainian forward scoring.

, indicating a 42% chance of the Ukrainian forward scoring. Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score with odds of @ 1.95 on 1xBet, representing a 49% chance for there to be at least three goals and both clubs to find the back of the net.

AS Roma should be expected to win against Elfsborg by a scoreline of 1-2.

New to 1xBet? Learn all about the 1xBet welcome offer

Haven't joined 1xBet yet? Explore our 1xbet registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Kenya

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Europa League stage is set for an intriguing encounter as Swedish side Elfsborg prepare to host Italian giants AS Roma this Thursday. This match presents a fascinating contrast between a team struggling to recapture their previous season's form and a European powerhouse finding their feet under the new management.

One player new boss Ivan Jurić can still call upon is club legend Paulo Dybala. The Argentine cemented his hero status amongst Romans by rejecting an “eye-wateringly lucrative move to Saudi club Al-Qadsiah in favour of Roma stay".

Both sides are still searching for their first win in the competition this season. We should therefore be in for an engaging battle that could have significant implications for their respective Europa League campaigns.

Probable Lineups for Elfsborg vs AS Roma

The probable lineup for Elfsborg in the "3-4-3."

Pettersson; Holmen, Henriksson, Yegbe, Larsson; Zeneli, Ouma, Hult; Holten, Baidoo, Abdullai.

The probable lineup for AS Roma in the "3-4-2-1"

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Celik, Kone, Cristante, El Shaarawy; Soule, Pellegrini; Dovbyk.

First win in Europe for the new Roman empire

Roma enter this fixture as the clear favourite, with several factors pointing towards a victory for the Italian side. Firstly, Roma's recent managerial change seems to have injected new life into the team. Since Ivan Juric took over the reins, Roma have won two out of three matches, signalling a positive shift in their performances.

Secondly, Roma boast a squad depth that far exceeds that of their Swedish opponents. With world-class talents like Paulo Dybala, who recently reaffirmed his commitment to the club by rejecting a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, Roma possess the quality to overcome Elfsborg's challenge. The presence of such game-changers can be decisive in European fixtures.

Lastly, Elfsborg's current form leaves much to be desired. With only two wins in their last seven matches across all competitions, the Swedish side appears vulnerable. Although their recent 3-1 away victory against Kalmar might boost their confidence, the step up in quality they'll face against Roma could prove too steep a challenge.

Elfsborg vs AS Roma Bet 1: AS Roma Victory @ 1.927 with 1xBet

Dovbyk has goalscoring down to a fine Art

Artem Dovbyk has hit a rich vein of form since joining Roma, overcoming a slow start to score in three consecutive matches. This goal-scoring streak, which includes finding the net in Roma's Europa League opener against Bilbao, demonstrates his growing confidence and adaptation to his new team.

During his unveiling as a Giallorossi, the Ukrainian acknowledged there would be pressure having signed for a “big club”, but he would have been pleased to open his account so quickly. He would dearly love to repeat his impressive record from last season, where he notched 24 goals and 8 assists in 36 matches for Girona.

With creative players like Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Nicola Zalewski supporting him, Dovbyk should receive ample opportunities to add to his goal tally. Against an Elfsborg defence that has shown vulnerabilities this season, Dovbyk's predatory instincts could well be the difference-maker in this Europa League clash.

Elfsborg vs AS Roma Bet 2: Artem Dovbyk Anytime Scorer @ 2.30 with 1xBet

Elf and safety warning for both defences as goals expected to flow

Recent matches involving both teams have been goal-fests. Three of Elfsborg's last four games across all competitions have seen over 2.5 goals and both teams scoring. This trend suggests we could be in for an open, attacking game.

Roma's matches under new manager Ivan Juric have also been high-scoring affairs. With results like 3-0, 1-1, and 2-1, it's clear that Juric's tactical approach lends itself to exciting, goal-filled encounters. The Italian side's attacking prowess, combined with potential defensive vulnerabilities, sets the stage for a match where both teams are likely to score.

The nature of Europa League matches often leads to more open games. With teams prioritising attack to secure crucial points, we can expect both Elfsborg and Roma to adopt positive approaches, increasing the likelihood of multiple goals, especially with neither side winning their opening fixture of the competition.

Elfsborg vs AS Roma Bet 3: Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score @ 1.95 with 1xBet