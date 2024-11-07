Draws Offer Great Value In ‘More Competitive Than Ever’ Premier League

After 10 matchdays, the current Premier League campaign stands out due to an intriguing anomaly.

Interestingly, 28% of matches have culminated in draws—a significant rise from 21.58% in the previous season and a far cry from the historic low of 18.7% in 2018-19.

In this analytical deep dive, we explore the nuances behind this statistical surge and consider why betting on draws may be a smart strategy this weekend.

Premier League MD 11 Odds for the draw Crystal Palace vs Fulham 3.565 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle 3.54 Chelsea vs Arsenal 3.69

Goal numbers set to rise again

At first glance, one reason for the surge in draws is the high level of competitiveness in the English top flight. Only ten points separate the league leaders Liverpool from the mid-table cluster of Fulham, Newcastle, and Bournemouth.

The margin has never been this short since 1992, and as a result, our in-house prediction tool has projected that Manchester City will win the title this season with as few as 80 points.

This season’s matches differ from the typical defensive approach that usually results in draws.

With an average of 2.87 goals per game—higher than most seasons except for 2023-24 (3.30)—scoring is not decreasing.

Merely 5.7% of the ongoing season's encounters have ended goalless, marking the fourth-lowest rate in Premier League history.

Hence, what could be causing this rise in draws when games aren’t precisely cagey? The answer may lie in the evolving formats of play.

An increasing tendency for late goals (with eight out of 20 possible results changed in the last two match days thanks to goals scored after the 85th minute), along with extended stoppage times and more substitutions allowed, has introduced new vulnerabilities for teams defending a slender lead.

Each match in the modern Premier League might stretch over 100 minutes, offering trailing teams fresh strategic hope for equalising.

This has led to six second-half stoppage-time equalisers already this season, accounting for 11% of all levelling goals—a record high.

Settling for a point

Another subtle yet significant shift may involve teams opting for strategic draws amid a closely-contested table, wherein every defeat can jeopardise long-term ambitions.

For example, Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest’s propensity for stalemates (five and four respectively) has shown a preference for securing points consistently and taking fewer risks towards the end of games.

Betting markets often overlook the draw outcome in the traditional 1X2 betting system, partly due to fandom loyalty and the neutral supporters’ tendency to root for a win.

As a result, there is generally less financial backing for matches that end in a draw, which can lead to odds being higher than they might reasonably be given the dynamics of the game.

As analysed by our in-house predictions tool, three games this weekend have a potential for draws, predicated on current form and historical data.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: Likelihood of Draw: 27%

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle: Likelihood of Draw: 25.7%

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Likelihood of Draw: 25%

The odds, ranging from 3.25 to 3.40, suggest the bookmakers are slightly overestimating (implied chances are 31%) this outcome, and this might offer room for strategic bets.