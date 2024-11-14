Denmark vs Spain Predictions: European Champions To Secure Top Spot

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Denmark vs Spain ahead of their Nations League clash on Friday at 8:45 pm.

+

Denmark vs Spain Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Denmark vs Spain

Spain should be expected to beat Denmark by a 1-0 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Denmark welcome the European champions to Parken Stadium in the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage, with both teams vying for supremacy in Group A4.

Spain sit at the top of the table, three points clear with 10 points from four matches.

With three wins and a single draw against Serbia, La Roja have showcased their ability to balance meticulous defensive play with offensive flair.

This encounter is crucial for the Danes. Kasper Hjulmand's squad, rich in Premier League talent, have demonstrated their potential, particularly when playing in front of their home supporters.

However, they are aware that both their defensive structure and attacking efficiency need to come together to halt Luis de la Fuente’s side.

Probable Lineups for Denmark vs Spain

The probable lineup for Denmark in the "system of play."

Schmeichel; Kristiansen, Vestergaard, Nelsson; Bah, Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Nørgaard, Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund.

The probable lineup for Spain in the "system of play."

Raya; Porro, Torres, Laporte, Cucurella; Ruiz, Zubimendi, Pedri; Olmo, Morata, Williams.

Strong home form could lead to a cagey affair

Denmark's journey in the tournament has been a mix of highs and lows, characterised by strong performances in Copenhagen, where they achieved consecutive 2-0 wins over Switzerland and Serbia.

Yet, their form has dipped away from home, evidenced by only one point gained against Spain and Switzerland last month.

The hosts will need to draw confidence from their robust home performances and rely on the intelligence of key players like Christian Eriksen and the emerging talent Rasmus Hojlund.

Hjulmand's tactical blueprint often revolves around a disciplined defence with a swift counter-attacking approach.

The challenge lies in ensuring their defensive solidity is not breached by Spain’s long passing sequences and patient build-up play, while Hojlund is expected to spearhead the offensive efforts, as he is seeking his first goal in this competition.

However, when considering these Denmark vs Spain predictions, it is important to remember that both teams boast good defensive records, conceding three and one goal respectively, suggesting that goals might be hard to come by on Friday night.

Spain’s patience will pay off

Following this summer’s victory in Germany, Spain continue to show an impressive possession-based game, underlining their status as a tactically advanced side.

The Spaniards have been in a rich vein of form, notching three consecutive victories after their initial draw against Serbia.

In-form players like Fabian Ruiz, along with potential chances for rising talents such as Samu Omorodion, signify the depth and unpredictability Spain can bring to the game.

The midfield arena is set to be a battleground, with Denmark’s Pierre-Emile Højbjerg likely to face off against the likes of Ruiz, which could dictate the tempo of the game.

Denmark’s centre-back pairing, potentially led by Jannik Vestergaard, will be tasked with nullifying Spain's varied attacking threats. These could include captain Alvaro Morata or the youthful energy of the returning Nico Williams or Barcelona’s Marc Casado, who might make his senior debut.

With Denmark likely to employ a defensive strategy initially, Spain's persistence may only bear fruit in the latter stages, making a second-half win for La Roja an appealing option for our Denmark vs Spain predictions.

History favours La Roja

The history between these two sides heavily favours Spain.

Out of 17 meetings, Spain have emerged victorious 13 times, succumbing to defeat only twice.

Recent games further underscore Spain's superiority, riding a five-match winning streak against the Danes, with the last meeting ending in a narrow 1-0 win, thanks to a late goal from Martin Zubimendi.

While these historical stats may offer Spain a psychological edge, Denmark's strength at home could tip the scales.

The Danes have proudly maintained a perfect home run in the current campaign, while Spain's only goal conceded came on the road, which may concern them slightly as they take to the Parken pitch.

Given Spain’s strong form and their historical dominance, they appear to be the favourites. However, Denmark will be no pushovers, especially with their energetic displays at home and a blend of seasoned internationals and youthful enthusiasm.

Given Spain have conceded just one goal, with an expected goals against (xGA) of 0.84 per game in the tournament, the chances of at least one team keeping a clean sheet seem strong.