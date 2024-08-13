Look Who’s Back: How The Signings of David De Gea and Alexis Sanchez Can Affect The Serie A Betting Landscape

David De Gea's potential move to Fiorentina has generated significant interest, given his impressive career at Manchester United.

His vast experience and elite shot-stopping ability could greatly enhance Fiorentina's defensive solidity, addressing their previous season’s vulnerability. However, concerns about De Gea's match fitness and distribution skills could pose challenges.

Meanwhile, Alexis Sánchez's return to Udinese could be transformative for the struggling Serie A side. With his rich history at the club and recent strong performances, Sánchez brings both experience and a winning mentality. His presence could provide the much-needed spark for the Friulani, who finished close to the relegation zone last season.

De Gea made 545 appearances for the Red Devils - more than any other foreign player - and his 190 clean sheets are the highest for any United goalkeeper.

In his last season at Manchester United, De Gea saved 101 of the 144 shots faced - meaning his save percentage was 70.14%.

In 2023/24, Sanchez scored four goals and assisted five in 33 games for Inter Milan.

The right fit for La Viola?

De Gea's credentials are impressive. Over 13 years at Old Trafford, he made 545 appearances and secured a remarkable haul of five trophies, including the Premier League, FA Cup, and Europa League.

His previous accolades, such as being a four-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and winning the Golden Glove, underscore his pedigree as a top-class goalkeeper.

For Fiorentina, the signing of De Gea could be transformative. His vast experience and elite-level ability could enhance their defensive solidity, a crucial factor for a team that conceded 46 goals in Serie A last season.

With De Gea between the posts, Fiorentina might see an improvement in their defensive record. This might enhance their chances of success in their European campaigns, especially as they try to overcome their recent UEFA Conference League final disappointments.

However, there are notable concerns surrounding this move. Firstly, De Gea’s time away from competitive football could impact his sharpness. Having not played since the end of the 2022-23 season, questions linger over whether he can quickly regain his top form and match fitness.

Another issue is De Gea's distribution skills. Historically, his prowess in shot-stopping has been his greatest asset, but his last season at Manchester United showed vulnerabilities, including some costly mistakes. Fiorentina's current head coach, Raffaele Palladino, is known for his emphasis on a goalkeeper’s ability to play out from the back—a trait that De Gea has struggled with at times.

El Niño returns

Sánchez’s return to Udinese is not merely a sentimental journey back to his roots. The Chilean international brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record, which could be pivotal in revitalising Udinese’s fortunes.

During his first stint with Udinese from 2006 to 2011, Sánchez made a notable impact, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists in 112 appearances.

In his illustrious career, Sánchez has accumulated significant accolades, including La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Serie A titles, as well as lifting two Copa América trophies with Chile. His recent form, particularly his contribution to Inter’s Serie A title-winning campaign last season and a solid showing with Marseille, underlines he still remains a valuable asset on the pitch.

Udinese ended last season just six places above the bottom in Serie A, winning just one game in front of their crowd. The addition of Sánchez could provide the necessary spark to elevate them.

The forward’s arrival comes at a critical time, coinciding with the club's transformation under the new manager Kosta Runjaic. Runjaic, known for his aggressive pressing style, faces the challenge of adapting his tactics to Serie A, and Sánchez’s experience will be invaluable in this process.

While Sánchez might not start every match, his role as a game-changer off the bench could prove crucial. His arrival also complements Udinese’s strategic shift towards integrating experienced players alongside promising young talents like Damián Pizarro and Iker Bravo.