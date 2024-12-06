Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Predictions: City Back on Track

Our football betting expert shares their top three bets for the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Manchester City victory with odds of @1.609 on 1xBet .

. Erling Haaland to score with odds of @1.833 on 1xBet .

. Both teams to score with odds of @1.69 on 1xBet.

Manchester City can secure a hard-fought 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Crystal Palace face a Manchester City side eager to reignite their Premier League title hopes over the festive period this weekend.

Oliver Glasner made an instant impact at Selhurst Park when he took charge in the final months of last season. Performances improved drastically, and he was able to steer the team away from the bottom three and they eventually finished 10th in the league.

The loss of Michael Olise has been a blow to the Eagles, making the start of the season challenging. However, Palace managed to climb out of the relegation zone with their away win over Ipswich and will aim to keep their heads above water for the rest of the season.

Manchester City are the reigning champions of England, having won the title for the past four seasons. Pep Guardiola’s side were expected to lift the trophy once again, but Rodri’s injury has made that goal more difficult to achieve.

Pep’s side failed to win any of their five competitive matches in November. They kicked off December by losing 2-0 at Anfield, and the unexpected slump has led to a media inquest. City now face an uphill battle in trying to overtake Liverpool for the Premier League title.

Probable Lineups for Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

The probable lineup for Crystal Palace in the "system of play."

Henderson; Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Doucoure, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze, Mateta

The probable lineup for Manchester City in the "system of play."

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Manchester City on the Mend

Despite their recent struggles, we are backing Pep Guardiola’s side to secure a win as part of our Crystal Palace vs Manchester City predictions.

This is undoubtedly the toughest spell of Pep’s managerial career, but his long-term success suggests his City team will soon return to their best. The Citizens were unbeaten in their nine league games this season, so they still have the quality to compete at the highest level.

Crystal Palace have lost five of their last six matches against Manchester City at Selhurst Park. Over that period, City managed to score an average of 1.75 goals and conceded just 0.5. The Eagles' last win over City at this ground came in 2015.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Bet 1: Manchester City Victory @ 1.609 1xBet

Haaland Remains a Threat

Erling Haaland made a blistering start to the season, but his recent woes have coincided with City’s. Nevertheless, he still managed to score a total of 12 Premier League goals in 13 appearances as of the start of the week.

Haaland has a non-penalty xG of 0.81 per 90 minutes played over the past 12 months. He has been the Premier League’s top scorer in both seasons since he joined Manchester City. His debut campaign saw him break the scoring record with 36 goals, while he netted 27 goals last season.

Erling scored a brace against Feyenoord just over a week ago. He also netted four goals in the most recent international break, proving his scoring ability is still very much intact.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Bet 2: Erling Haaland Anytime Scorer @ 1.833 with 1xBet

Pep’s Side are Vulnerable to the Counter

The last of our Crystal Palace vs Manchester City predictions is for both teams to score in the match.

City have struggled to keep clean sheets this season, managing just two in their first 13 Premier League matches. They have conceded an average of 1.46 goals per league outing.

Crystal Palace have scored in four of their last five Premier League matches. They have started to show more attacking intent after a slow start to the season. The Eagles also netted two goals in this fixture last season, so both teams to score appears to be a good bet for this match.