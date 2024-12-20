Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Predictions: Stalemate at Selhurst

Our betting expert shares the latest predictions for the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League clash, set to take place this Saturday.

+

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Crystal Palace and Arsenal to draw with odds of 4.28 on 1xBet , equating to a 25% chance of this London derby ending all square.

, equating to a 25% chance of this London derby ending all square. Ismaila Sarr to score with odds of 7.50 on 1xBet and 5.80, indicating a 22% chance of the Senegalese forward scoring.

and 5.80, indicating a 22% chance of the Senegalese forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of 1.84 on 1xBet and 1.83 on Unibet, representing a 54%chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Crystal Palace should be expected to hold Arsenal to a draw with a scoreline of 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

In the high-stakes race for the Premier League title, Arsenal arrive at Selhurst Park with mounting pressure after successive draws have stalled their title aspirations. A recent Goal article highlighted Mikel Arteta's tactical dilemma, suggesting the manager must "wake up" to save Arsenal's title hopes. The Gunners’ struggles in open play and their obsessive pursuit of defensive perfection could jeopardize their chances of Premier League glory.

Under Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace have undergone a remarkable transformation in recent weeks. After facing significant pressure earlier in the season, they have now put together an impressive run of form. Palace are unbeaten in five league games and have recently secured a resounding 3-1 victory over fierce rivals Brighton.

Their defensive resilience has been remarkable, with Dean Henderson emerging as a crucial player. The goalkeeper has been exceptional, with only Leicester's Mads Hermansen preventing more goals in the Premier League this season. Henderson's performances have saved nearly five additional goals based on the quality of shots faced.

While Arsenal may enter this fixture with a solid six-match unbeaten streak in the league, half of those have been draws. Their last three away games have all featured goals from both sides. Mikel Arteta's tactical approach continues to balance defensive solidity with attacking intent, but recent performances suggest they're not performing at their full potential.

Probable Lineups for Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

The probable lineup for Crystal Palace in the "3-4-2-1"

Henderson; Chalobah, Guehi, Lacroix; Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Clyne; Sarr, Eze; Mateta.

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "4-3-2-1"

Raya; Lewis-Skelly, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Odegaard, Merino; Martinelli, Bukayo Saka; Havertz.

Stalemate at Selhurst

We start our Crystal Palace vs Arsenal predictions with what looks like a promising value play: a draw. That outcome seems increasingly likely given the recent form of both teams. Arsenal's last six league matches have seen half drawn, including their last outing where they failed to break down a stubborn Everton side at home.

Similarly, Crystal Palace have drawn four of their last seven Premier League matches. They have developed a resilient and hard-to-beat nature to ensure they move away from the relegation zone.

With Palace's defensive improvements under Glasner and Arsenal prolonged misfiring in front of goal, we should see a close encounter. The Eagles have recently shown they can go toe-to-toe with heavyweights like Newcastle and Manchester City at home, with both games ending in a stalemate.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Bet 1: Draw with odds of 4.28 on 1xBet

Sarr Set to Shine

Ismaila Sarr’s recent performances have hinted at a return to the high levels he displayed at Watford. His performances have caught the eye, leading to him being linked with many elite clubs throughout Europe.

Sarr has started the last eight Premier League games and starred in his last outing, the crucial 3-1 victory against Brighton. He was directly involved in all three goals, scoring twice and providing an assist. His current rich vein of form and growing confidence have established him as a key component of Palace's front three.

Sarr poses a real goal threat against an Arsenal defence that has conceded in six of their eight league road trips. This is amplified with a fully fit Eberechi Eze pulling the strings and supplying the ammunition alongside him.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Bet 2: Ismaila Sarr Anytime Scorer with odds of 7.50 on 1xBet

Goals Guaranteed

Arsenal's last three away games have all featured goals from both sides, while Palace's two most recent home matches against Newcastle and Manchester City also saw both teams scoring. This looks like a great opportunity for that trend to continue.

The attacking capabilities of both squads further reinforce the last of our Crystal Palace vs Arsenal predictions. Arsenal's offensive talent, combined with Palace's improved attacking dynamics under Glasner, suggests a high probability of multiple goalscorers. The recent matches have shown both teams' ability to score and concede in equal measure.

Defensive factors also come into play. While both teams have shown defensive improvements, they still possess enough attacking firepower to breach each other's backlines.