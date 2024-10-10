Chile vs Brazil Predictions: Chile Can Cause Carnage

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Chile vs Brazil as they clash in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying.

+

Chile vs Brazil Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Chile vs Brazil

Chile Victory with odds of @ 5.95 on BetWinner , equating to a 17% chance of the hosts winning.

, equating to a 17% chance of the hosts winning. Under 2.5 goals with odds of @ 1.68 on BetWinner , indicating a 58% chance of there being less than three goals scored.

, indicating a 58% chance of there being less than three goals scored. Both teams to score - no with odds of @ 1.661 on BetWinner, representing a 58% chance that a maximum of only one side will find the back of the net.

Chile could surprise everyone by beating Brazil 1-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Brazil suffered a big blow when forward Vinicius Jr had to pull out of their World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru, due to injury. However, coach Dorival Jr was likely delighted to see superstar Neymar back in training, although his return to action is still a few months away.

This upcoming CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying match promises to be a pivotal encounter for both nations. Chile, currently languishing outside of the playoff spots, find themselves in dire need of points to revive their qualification hopes.

Brazil, traditionally a powerhouse in South American football, are experiencing an uncharacteristic dip in form. The Seleção currently sit fifth in the CONMEBOL standings with 10 points from eight matches, a position that belies their usual dominance.

Probable Lineups for Chile vs Brazil

The probable lineup for Chile in the "4-3-1-2"

Arias; Isla, Catalan, Diaz, Suazo; Davila, Pulgar, Osorio; Palacios; Brereton-Diaz, Vargas.

The probable lineup for Brazil in the "4-3-3"

Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Arana; Guimaraes, Andre, Paquetá; Rodrygo, Endrick, Raphinha.

Chile Can Cause Carnage

Under the guidance of Ricardo Gareca, La Roja have endured a challenging period, going eight competitive games without a victory. This drought has left them two places and four points adrift of Bolivia, who currently occupy the coveted seventh-placed playoff spot.

That, in essence, makes this a must-win fixture, and although that is never easy when facing the might of Brazil, this may be a better time to try than most.

The Seleção’s recent record of two wins, two draws, and two losses in their last six matches, coupled with three consecutive away defeats in the World Cup qualifiers, highlights their current vulnerability.

Brazil's injury crisis, particularly the absence of Vinicius Jr., significantly weakens their attacking options. This could allow Chile's defence to focus on containing other threats and potentially capitalise on counterattacks.

The loss of goalkeeper Alisson also removed a key figure from the visitors’ last line of defence, with Chile able to claim their first win against Brazil since 2015.

Chile vs Brazil Bet 1: Chile Victory @ 5.95 with BetWinner

Qualifier could become an Andes-thetic

Recent history strongly indicates a low-scoring affair. Bets on under 2.5 goals have won in six of Brazil's last seven competitive internationals and in five of Chile's last seven.

This trend suggests both teams are currently prioritising defensive solidity over attacking flair, making a high-scoring encounter less likely.

Brazil's attacking strength has been blunted by injuries, especially with Vinicius Jr. missing. Without his creativity and goal threat, Brazil might find it harder to get past a Chilean defence that is expected to sit deep and absorb pressure.

With both teams lacking confidence and eager to win, it’s likely they will adopt a cautious approach, settling for maintaining what they currently have rather than taking risks.

Chile vs Brazil Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.68 with BetWinner

Dormant Goalcano

The head-to-head history between these teams strongly suggests that both teams are unlikely to score. In their last six encounters, this has happened every time, showing a consistent trend of one-sided results. This trend suggests that it's rare for both teams to find the net when facing each other.

For Chile, the "BTTS - No" outcome has occurred in nine of their last ten competitive international matches, with the team managing to keep five clean sheets during that run.

The same bet has cashed in six of Brazil’s last nine competitive internationals, including all of the last three. Goals are once again likely to be at a premium here.

One team may nick a goal, but the likelihood of both teams scoring appears low, based on recent form and historical data. The tactical nature of this crucial qualifier could further contribute to a low-scoring, potentially one-sided affair.