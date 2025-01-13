Chelsea vs Bournemouth Predictions: Blues Fancied at the Bridge

Chelsea host Bournemouth on Tuesday night, hoping to end a winless Premier League run. The Cherries are aiming to climb into the Europa League places.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Chelsea to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.62 on 1xBet .

. Nicolas Jackson to score anytime at odds of 2.17 on 1xBet .

. Chelsea to be leading at half-time at odds of 2.04 on 1xBet.

Chelsea are predicted to beat Bournemouth 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Chelsea and Bournemouth meet at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, with only three points separating the sides in the Premier League table.

Chelsea’s hopes of a title challenge have been dashed after four consecutive matches without a win in the Premier League. Despite hammering Morecambe 5-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend, Enzo Maresca’s side are still searching for form.

Nicolas Jackson’s inconsistent form has been an issue for Chelsea. Cole Palmer seems to be the only reliable goalscorer in the squad at the moment.

Recent long-term injuries to Evanlison and Enes Unal have been major setbacks for Bournemouth. The south-coast club are currently without eight players due to injury.

However, the visitors are unbeaten since November across all competitions. They have managed to secure results against the top teams, which is a factor to consider when looking at Chelsea vs Bournemouth predictions.

Probable Lineups for Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Chelsea probable XI:

Sanchez; James, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Bournemouth probable XI:

Kepa; Hill, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Brooks, Kluivert, Ouattara; Semenyo.

Chelsea End Winless Run

Seven of Chelsea’s 10 Premier League wins have seen both teams score. BTTS has paid out in 60% of Bournemouth’s Premier League matches.

Bournemouth’s clean sheet at Old Trafford is the only time BTTS hasn’t landed in their last six away fixtures.

Since a 3-0 win away to West Ham in September, both teams to score has paid out in all but three of Chelsea’s Premier League fixtures. The Blues haven’t been at their best of late, but their quality should shine through against a Bournemouth team missing several key players through injury.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Bet 1: Chelsea to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.62 on 1xBet

Jackson Regains Scoring Form

Since scoring against Aston Villa at the start of last month, Nicolas Jackson has netted just one goal in six appearances. He had 19 shots for 2.5 expected goals over that period.

This might seem like a time to steer clear of Jackson amid a slump, but we think he is a great option for our Chelsea vs Bournemouth predictions.

He is well overdue for a goalscoring return and should get plenty of chances against a Bournemouth team with a patchy defensive record away from home.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Bet 2: Nicolas Jackson to score anytime at odds of 2.17 on 1xBet

First-Half Value

Chelsea perform better in the first half than they do after the break. It’s the other way around for Bournemouth, who are in the bottom half of the first-half table and sit sixth in the second-half table.

Only three teams have a better first-half record than Chelsea. Enzo Maresca’s side have sometimes struggled to sustain their performance level into the second half, but they have a knack for starting matches quickly.

With the Blues heavily favoured to take all three points, we believe backing them to be leading at half-time offers good value. This also removes any risk of another second-half demise.