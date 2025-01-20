Our football expert has provided five Champions League predictions from Round 7.

Our Predictions for Champions League Matchday 7

Matches Prediction Odds % of winning Monaco vs Aston Villa Aston Villa to win 3.36 33.3% Liverpool vs Lille Liverpool to win 1.31 80% PSG vs Man City PSG to win 2.55 41% Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb Arsenal to win 1.15 84% Celtic vs Young Boys Celtic to win 1.36 75%

Focusing on four Premier League clubs aiming to reach the knockout stage. Find out what they are tipping for each match below.







Monaco vs Aston Villa: Visitors to win on the road once more

Date: 21/01/2025

Kick-off : 18:45

“Aston Villa to win in France, with odds at 3.36, correct as of 18/01/25” with 1xBet

Monaco head into this fixture having won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, including conceding six in their last three games.

Aston Villa faced Arsenal three days prior to travelling to Monaco, but having picked up 13 points in the Champions League, as well as conceding just three, the Premier League club are in a much stronger position.

A win could see Unai Emery’s side move into the top three in the group stage, who have been one of the best teams to watch this season. Their odds seem overpriced, having won two of their three games on the road.

Liverpool vs Lille: Hosts to dominate

Date: 21/01/2025

Kick-off : 21:00

“Liverpool to win without too much hassle, with odds at 1.31, correct as of 18/01/25” with 1xBet

Liverpool have won all six of their Champions League matches, scoring 18 goals and conceding just once. A win over Lille, unbeaten in their last ten home games (W8 D2), will almost ensure their advancement to the next round.

Although Lille have won two of their three games away from home, the French club have conceded seven goals in the Champions League, including two last time out against Sturm Graz.

If they perform similarly, Arne Slot's team could easily dismantle Lille, who are aiming for their seventh consecutive win in the competition before a full house at Anfield.

PSG vs Man City : Guardiola’s side to lose third away match

Date: 22/01/2025

Kick-off : 21:00

“French champions to win at home, with odds at 2.55, correct as of 18/01/25” with 1xBet

Having won their last seven matches in a row, PSG must carry their domestic success into the Champions League to advance to the next round.

However, their form has improved massively of late, beating the likes of Lyon, Monaco twice and St Etienne at home. And although Man City are unbeaten in their last five matches, their last trip to Paris ended in a 2-0 defeat back in 2021.

On their travels, they’ve lost 4-1 against Sporting and 2-0 against Juventus. On Wednesday evening, PSG aims to join that list and climb back into the playoff positions.

Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb: Arteta’s team eyes perfect home streak

Date: 22/01/2025

Kick-off : 21:00

“Gunners to make it four consecutive home wins on the bounce, with odds at 1.15, correct as of 07/05/24” with 1xBet

Arsenal have won all three of their Champions League matches, without conceding. Having beaten Dinamo Zagreb in three of their last four meetings, it should be a routine victory for Mikel Arteta’s team.

The Croatian outfit haven’t scored in their last two matches in the competition, drawing blanks against Celtic and Dortmund at home. It’s also worth noting they haven’t played a competitive fixture since 2024 due to their winter break, and they might be a little rusty against a much fitter, better side.

Celtic vs Young Boys: Swiss team set for seventh consecutive loss

Date: 22/01/2025

Kick-off : 21:00

“Scottish club to make it their third win from four at home, with odds at 1.36, correct as of 07/05/24” with 1xBet

If Celtic are to progress to the next stage of the competition it will be down to their home form, where they’ve picked up seven points from a possible nine.

Last time out, they beat Leipzig 3-1 thanks to a brace from Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn and Reo Hatate. Prior to that, they hammered Slovan Bratislava 5-1. Celtic Park is a tough venue in European competitions.

Young Boys head into this having lost all six matches, conceding 22 goals in the process. In their last two defeats, they conceded 11 goals against Atalanta and Stuttgart combined. Furthermore, this is a huge opportunity for Celtic to add three valuable points to their tally.

Conclusion

Aston Villa can pick up another big win in this competition against Monaco, while fellow Premier League side Liverpool can beat Lille at Anfield. PSG can spring a surprise against Man City, while Arsenal can record a routine victory at home to Dinamo Zagreb. Elsewhere, Celtic can beat Young Boys who have lost all six matches so far. If you place a bet on the Champions League, gamble responsibly.