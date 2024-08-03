Canada Women vs Germany Women Olympics Predictions: Canada to win, both teams to score

Canada take on Germany in the quarter-final at 7 pm on Saturday, so we’ve drafted in our football predictions expert to bring you their best bets.

Canada Women vs Germany Women Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Canada Women vs Germany Women

Canada Victory with odds of @3.00 on MozzartBet , equating to a 32% chance of the underdogs winning.

, equating to a 32% chance of the underdogs winning. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.75 on MozzartBet , representing a 55% chance of the match seeing at least three goals, with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

, representing a 55% chance of the match seeing at least three goals, with both teams getting on the scoresheet. Over 1.5 second-half goals with odds of @1.75 on MozzartBet, representing a 57% chance for there to be at least two goals after the break.

Canada can make it to the last four by beating Germany 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Canada beat Germany 1-0 when they last squared off back in 2022 and this promises to be another tight affair.

The Canadians managed to win all three of their group games, which was just as well after they were handed a six-point deduction for flying a drone over the New Zealand training base ahead of their clash. Spygate threatened to eliminate the reigning Olympic champions, but they have made it to the last eight nonetheless.

Les Rouges have lost just two of their 14 matches across all competitions in 2024. They have recorded 11 victories in that period. Canada got the better of New Zealand, France and Colombia in the group stages. The win over the hosts was particularly impressive.

Although Germany are ranked 4th in the FIFA World Rankings, they finished second in their group. They were thumped 4-1 by the USWNT, which has set alarm bells ringing as they prepare to face a Canada side that have narrowly lost their two meetings with Emma Hayes’ side.

Wins over Zambia and Australia were enough for the Germans to make it to the quarter-finals. Despite the setback against the USA, Hrost Hrubsech’s side seem to be a step up from anything Canada have faced thus far.

Probable Lineups for Canada Women vs Germany Women

The probable lineup for Canada in the "system of play."

Sheridan; Rose, Gilles, Buchanan; Lawrence, Grosso, Fleming, Carle; Beckie, Prince, Leon

The probable lineup for Germany in the "system of play."

Berger; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Brand, Minge, Popp, Buhl; Nusken, Schuller

Canada to Maintain 100% Record

It’s been a tumultuous time for the Canadian women’s team. They were eliminated in the group stages at the last World Cup and Spygate almost condemned them to another group exit here. However, results have been exceptional of late, so we are backing them to advance here.

The United States are the only side to beat Canada in 2024. The Canucks have scored an average of two goals per game over that period and they have the firepower to get past the Germans here.

Germany also suffered a group-stage exit at the 2023 World Cup. Results have been solid since then, but their defensive woes against the USA in their second game of this tournament are a cause for concern. Therefore, we are backing the underdogs to triumph here.

Canada Women vs Germany Women Bet 1: Canada Victory @3.00 on MozzartBet

A Glut of Goals in Germany Games

Matches played by Horst Hrubesch’s team at this competition rank amongst the highest-scoring, with an average of 4.33 goals. As a result, the next of our Canada Women vs Germany Women predictions is for both teams to score in the match and over 2.5 goals.

This bet has won in Germany’s last two matches. They managed to keep a clean sheet in their opening game against Australia, but the over 2.5 goals part of this bet still landed.

Canada have scored in all three of their matches so far. Opta have credited them with creating two big chances in all of those encounters. This bet has won in two of those.

Canada Women vs Germany Women Bet 2: Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals @1.75 on MozzartBet

Cagey First-Half to Pave the Way For an Action-Packed Second

The last of our Canada Women vs Germany Women tips is over 1.5 goals in the second half of the match at odds of 1.75.

Knockout games can be cagey affairs, particularly in the early stages, but this game should open up as time wears on. Four of Canada’s five goals scored thus far in this competition have come in the second half of the match. Their only goal before the break was scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

There have been two goals or more in two of Germany’s three matches so far. Four goals were scored after the break in their most recent game against Zambia.