The Bookies May Have this Market Wrong Ahead of Busy Festive Period

There are only two Premier League fixtures set bigger than a 3.0 Asian Goal Line in England’s top flight this weekend.

The congested fixture schedule means there is a full midweek slate of games ahead of another packed weekend fixture list, plus European outings for those involved in UEFA competitions during the following week.

It’s the same in La Liga, with clubs tussling with Copa del Rey commitments, weekend games, and European outings in the following weeks. With teams under pressure and many players fatigued, could we expect to see a reduction in goals across Europe?

Under 2.5 Goals Markets 1xBet Odds Real Betis vs Barcelona 2.31 Aston Villa va Southampton 2.29

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Is Aston Villa’s Misfiring Attack Overpriced For Goals?

Aston Villa are one of the Champions League sides that will need to manage playing time across their squad to preserve players’ fitness.

They have been experiencing a challenging period, having not secured a victory in their last eight matches across all competitions. In these games, they managed to score multiple goals only once, which occurred in their match against Crystal Palace.

Southampton at home is one of the most winnable games in the Premier League at present. However, teams like Brighton (1-1) and Manchester City (1-0) have struggled when hosting the Saints recently.

The Saints’ last three away days have gone under 2.5 goals. Southampton might have got lucky in certain games, granted, but that in itself will fill them with the belief that they can keep things tight and compact away from St Mary’s.

Aston Villa's schedule following the international break has been extremely hectic, with no indication of easing up. They have matches on Saturday, Wednesday, Sunday, Wednesday, and Saturday, and then they face RB Leipzig in the Champions League in Germany just three days after playing against Southampton. This amounts to six games in a span of 17 days after the international break.

With Emery’s men nowhere near their optimum level, Southampton are happy to hold onto possession and keep it tight. In addition, a bloated fixture schedule impacting decision-making brings the 3.25 Asian goal line into question.

Southampton’s 54.5% average possession figure is fifth-best in the division, as one would expect from a Rusell Martin team. If they can remain compact and wrestle the ball away from Villa more often than possible, Southampton might be able to keep their misfiring hosts at bay for long enough to keep the score down.

European Commitments in both squads might lessen the thrills in Seville

It’s a similar story in La Liga in terms of congested fixture lists potentially impacting games and goal totals. Barcelona, with one eye on Champions League football next week in Germany, play Mallorca on Tuesday evening, Real Betis on Saturday, and Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Three games in one week doesn’t sound so alarming. However, when you consider the international break from November 13th-20th across the globe, followed by three Barcelona games between November 23rd-30th, it starts to become quite the workload.

This kind of scheduling around December will often favour the lesser squads. If a team has few players participating in the international break and no European domestic commitments, they often have a level of freshness that many top teams lack. However, Real Betis, who are facing Barcelona this weekend, do not have this advantage.

With a UEFA Europa Conference League match scheduled in Moldova on the Thursday after the Barcelona game, just two weeks after a 2-1 defeat in the Czech Republic in the same competition, there are likely to be concerns about fatigue among the home team players.

Thirteen of Barcelona’s 15 La Liga matches this season have breached the over 2.5 goal line. That explains why 2.30 is available for three or more goals to be scored. Nevertheless, if there’s ever a time to bet ‘Unders’ in a Barcelona match, perhaps it’s during a tiring, packed fixture schedule. Real Betis have overseen just 5/15 games with three or more goals - the fourth-fewest in La Liga.