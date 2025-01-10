Brest vs Lyon Predictions: Both Teams To Score in Away Win

Our football betting expert shares his top picks for the Ligue 1 clash between Brest and Lyon, kicking off at 5 pm on Saturday.

Brest vs Lyon Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Brest vs Lyon

Lyon Victory with odds of 2.20 on BetWinner , equating to a 45% & 46% chance of Pierre Sage’s side winning.

, equating to a 45% & 46% chance of Pierre Sage’s side winning. Georges Mikautadze to score with odds of 2.87 on BetWinner , indicating a 36% and 36% chance of the Georgian forward scoring.

, indicating a 36% and 36% chance of the Georgian forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of 1.57 on BetWinner, representing a 62% & 63% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Lyon can snatch all three points in a 2-1 win over Brest.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Brest host Lyon on Saturday in Ligue 1 as they aim to close the gap on their opponents.

Eric Roy’s side were the surprise package in the top tier of French football last season. They wound up finishing 3rd and qualified for the Champions League. Brest have also held their own in Europe this season, as they are currently on course to earn an automatic place in the last 16.

Brest have struggled domestically this term. They are 12th in the table and face an uphill battle to qualify for a continental competition. The team are currently eight points behind Nice, who are 6th.

Lyon have already been provisionally relegated to the second tier of French football for next season. Their wage bill is under supervision by the DNCG, the football watchdog in France, and the club need to sell in hopes of improving their financial situation enough to avoid the drop.

The team’s results on the pitch have been strong, and securing qualification for European competition would be a real financial coup for Lyon. They are currently 5th in the table, two points behind Monaco. Pierre Sage’s are also 4th in the Europa League, which could be another lucrative venture from now until the end of the season.

Probable Lineups for Brest vs Lyon

The probable lineup for Brest in the "system of play."

Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Ndiaye, Haidara; Camara, Fernandes, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Sima, Ajorque

The probable lineup for Lyon in the "system of play."

Perri; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Caleta-Car, Vincius; Veretout, Matic, Benrahma; Nuamah, Fofana, Mikautadaze

Lyon To Edge a Close Encounter

The first of our Brest vs Lyon predictions is for the visitors to come away with all three points.

There seems to be a great unity in the Lyon squad. The problems off the pitch appear to have galvanised the team, so results have been good. They have lost just one of their last 12 matches across all competitions, winning six of the last seven. The only defeat came against PSG, the reigning champions and runaway league leaders.

Brest, on the other hand, have lost five of their last seven league outings. During that run, their opponents averaged two goals per game. They have also won just two of their last 10 head-to-heads with Lyon.

Brest vs Lyon Bet 1: Lyon Victory with odds of 2.20 on BetWinner

Mikautadze Starting to Shine

The signing of Georges Mikautadze was viewed as a major success for Lyon in the summer. They managed to sign him from Monaco and bring him in as he impressed at Euro 2024. He endured a difficult start to life at the club, but he is starting to show his potential. Therefore, we are backing the Georgian to find the net as the next of our Brest vs Lyon predictions.

The striker is adept at running with the ball and possesses a fierce shot, making him difficult to pin down. He scored 13 league goals for Metz last season and has shown glimpses of that talent in the past month. He has scored five goals in his last seven games for Lyon. With Alexandre Lacazette failing to have an impact last weekend, the Georgian could get the nod to start here.

Over the past 12 months, he has averaged 0.52 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes. He also ranks in the top 10% of forwards across Europe’s top five leagues for progressive carries and successful take-ons. That should serve him well as Lyon aim to hurt Brest here.

Brest vs Lyon Bet 2: Georges Mikautadze Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.87 on BetWinner

Defensive Weaknesses Promise Goals

The last of our Brest vs Lyon predictions is for both teams to score in the match.

Brest have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last nine league matches. Over that period, they scored an average of 1.56 goals per game but conceded 1.78. Both teams have scored in seven of those matches.

Lyon are in fine-scoring form. The last time they failed to score in a league game was September 15th. However, they have kept just two clean sheets in nine away matches.

With both defences vulnerable,, we should see a feast of attacking football when these two face off. The stakes are high for both teams. Lyon are aiming to secure European qualification while trying to avoid an enforced relegation. Brest won’t give up on European qualification with the season yet to reach the halfway point.