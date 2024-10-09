Bolivia host Colombia in the next round of South America’s World Cup qualifiers.

On paper, the visitors look as though they are likely to extend their current 28-match unbeaten run, but that might not be the case.

Bolivia’s extremely high altitude is always an issue when other nations head to La Paz. However, this time, they won’t be heading to the capital. Instead, Bolivia have moved their home fixture to El Alto, the highest city in South America.

With nine of the XI that started for Colombia against Argentina last time out playing their football in Europe, this is a million miles away from the conditions they are used to playing in.

Bolivia vs Colombia Bolivia Odds Match Winner 2.755 Bolivia double chance and over 1.5 goals 2.16 World Cup Qualifying Outrights Bolivia Odds Group Betting 100.00 Top 6 Finish 15.00

Odds courtesy of BetWinner. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Insanely high altitude to address

La Paz is 3,500m above sea level, and many nations struggle to adapt to the conditions when facing Bolivia. The extremely high altitude means there is 50% less oxygen in the air, leaving players feeling nauseous, out of breath and struggling to cope playing their usual game. The Bolivians, on the other hand, are well accustomed to their surroundings, giving them an unusual advantage.

However, Bolivia has taken this game even higher than usual. A stadium switch to El Alto, which sits over 4,250m above sea level, is where this fixture will be held.

Bolivia played here for their last home World Cup qualifier against Venezuela - a nation performing well in the qualifiers - and comfortably beat them 4-0. The visitors struggled in the conditions, whereas the hosts relished them.

If the hosts are to make it to the next World Cup, they will need to win their home games. And with this switch to the highest football stadium in South America, Colombia won’t be looking forward to an incredibly difficult task in the Andes Mountains.

Bolivia looking for three consecutive victories

It’s not just the altitude that makes this a great bet. Bolivia head into this tie having won their last two World Cup qualifiers under their new head coach Oscar Villegas.

The former Always Ready manager helped his team win their first World Cup qualifier away from home (2-1 vs Chile in Santiago) for the first time since 1994. It was no fluke, either.

The Bolivian head coach has brought in a number of new, younger faces that are playing without fear. A switch to a more attacking 4-3-3 formation has seen them become more deadly in the final third - and at home, if they stay on the frontfoot, Colombia will struggle to cope with them.

A lot of Colombia’s success has come from set pieces - and with James Rodriguez on them, they have one of the best in the business. Yet the altitude also impacts the ball, making it lighter than usual. Rodriguez is good, but this might be something he’s not used to.

With 4,250m of advantage, a new head coach performing miracles, and fresh faces within the camp, Bolivia are being underestimated in the market to end Colombia’s incredible unbeaten run.

For those who like a chunkier price, you can back Bolivia at 2.70 with Betway to win the match. At a more cautious price, you can bet on Bolivia double chance and over 1.5 goals with Betway’s Bet Builder at 2.10 which has comfortably landed in Villegas’ two games to date.