Everton On The Up? How Bettors Can Beat The Rush and Back Them in PL Clash

Everton outfoxed Kieran Mckenna's Ipswich last weekend.

It was a classic matchup: a spirited, newly-promoted Premier League club against a seasoned, experienced team. Everton seized their opportunities and dominated the midfield, showcasing that extra touch of quality.

With another Premier League club coming into focus in a fortnight, perhaps now is the time to back Everton against Southampton and bide our time until kick-off.

Southampton, based on the South Coast and led by Russel Martin, has only managed to secure one point since their promotion to the Premier League. Armed with their possession-heavy philosophy of building from the back and forming numerical advantages, it has been a challenging start to the season for The Saints.

Southampton vs Everton Pro-Everton Markets Everton Win 2.794

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Everton's Change in Fortune Before Seaside Jaunt

The Toffees have got their show on the road this season after a tricky start to the campaign. They've earned eight points from their last four games, conceding just two strikes and locking in their first two victories of the season. Only once have Everton gone five games unbeaten under Sean Dyche. They are hopeful about achieving a similar unbeaten run when they face Fulham.

Everton were arguably the better team against Ipswich and Leicester in their recent unbeaten four-match run. The games against the two newly promoted teams provide a glimpse into how they might fare against Southampton, as the quality level among the three teams is quite similar.

Southampton (1.20), Ipswich (1.60) and Leicester (2.00) find themselves as the three favourites for relegation after eight games. Last time out, Everton restricted Ipswich to just two Shots on Target, with the first coming in the 80th minute and the second from distance in the latter stages.

If Sean Dyche's solid defence can stifle Southampton's top attacking plays, his Everton team could capitalise and score on the counterattack.

With the Saints' Expected Goals Against (17.25xGA) nearly the worst in the league, just behind Leicester, it begs the question of how they plan to keep a rejuvenated Everton side at bay.

Early Price Analysis on South Coast

Considering Everton's recent upswing in form, it's puzzling why Southampton (2.30) were initially favoured so heavily over Everton (3.00) when the betting markets opened. Interest has since followed the away team after their business-like victory over Ipswich. Or was it Southampton's capitulation during their hosting of Leicester? It's hard to tell, but the market is steadily favouring The Toffees.

Just before Matchday 9 in the Premier League, Sean Dyche prepares his side for a challenging away game against Fulham. The current situation is Southampton at odds of 2.50 versus Everton at 2.77.

The hosts are still favourites, but only slightly. If you're inclined to bet on Everton for Matchday 10, the odds offer an appealing Draw No Bet/0.0 Asian Handicap option (essentially the same market) at 2.03, which is odds-against.

With the Draw No Bet angle, Southampton must win their first Premier League game of the season for the selection to lose. Why should we take this price so early, you ask? Let's assume Everton remain unbeaten and keep Fulham's advances at arm's length. Elsewhere, Southampton's Matchday 9 game against Manchester City (1.10) could result in an unfavourable scoreline for Saints fans watching from the away section at the Etihad.

Leave Manchester with a 5-1 scoreline around Southampton's neck, and the market might keep moving in Everton's favour. By then, it could be too late to get behind a selection where the Draw is also on our side in some capacity.