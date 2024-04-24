Best Online Casino Bonuses in Kenya | Our Top Picks

Bonuses are at the top of most considerations when picking an online casino. With that in mind, here is a guide on the best online casino bonuses.

Top 3 Online Casino Bonuses in Kenya in 2024

Kenyan players can use bonuses to play more and make their experience more interesting. They come in different types and mostly comprise deposit bonuses and free spins.

Currently, the best casino bonuses in Kenya come from MozzartBet, 22Bet, and 1xBet online casinos, as detailed below.

MozzartBet Casino Bonus

MozzartBet offers a deposit-based welcome bonus comprising free spins and free bets on Aviator. The actual bonus varies depending on the deposit amount.

A deposit of 500 KES is worth 20 free spins on select slots and a 100 KES free bet on Aviator. Increasing the deposit amount to 2,000 KES unlocks 40 free spins and a 200 KES Aviator bet. Each free spin is worth 5 KES.

Besides the welcome bonus for new players, MozzartBet also offers other ongoing promotions for existing players. They include free spins, Aviator free bets, and weekend jackpot boosts.

Pros Cons Easy to claim Fair terms and conditions Relatively low deposit requirement Fair terms and conditions

22Bet Casino Bonus

22Bet Casino offers a deposit-based welcome bonus worth up to 47,000 KES. The bonus is worth 100% of the first deposit amount, meaning that players get as much as they deposit.

The minimum deposit amount is 150 KES. Players must wager the bonus amount at least 50 times to unlock their winnings for withdrawal.

Additionally, the casino also currently offers two ongoing promotions for existing players.

They include a 50% deposit bonus worth up to 35,200 for deposits made on Wednesdays. Kenyan players can also join the weekly race to win a share of the 15,000 EUR cash prize.

Pros Cons Relatively large bonus amount High wagering requirements Ongoing promotions for existing players

1xBet Casino Bonus

1xBet Casino offers an extended welcome bonus that applies to a player’s first four deposits. Each deposit earns a bonus plus free spins on casino slots, as detailed below:

First deposit: 100% cash bonus of up to 40,000 KES plus 30 free spins.

Second deposit: 50% cash bonus of up to 45,000 KES plus 35 free spins.

Third deposit: 25% cash bonus of up to 50,000 KES plus 40 free spins.

Fourth deposit: 25% cash bonus of up to 55,000 KES plus 45 free spins.

The first deposit must be at least 1,300 KES to unlock the first bonus, while the second, third, and fourth deposits must be at least 1,800 KES. Overall, the total bonus amount is 190,000 KES. As such, we rate the bonus as the highest offer in the list.

Notably, players must wager the bonuses at least 35 times to unlock their winnings for withdrawal. Other offers include VIP cashback offers and a bonus on the tenth deposit.

Pros Cons Welcome bonus for new players Free spins apply to limited slots Ongoing promotions for existing players Lots of free spins

What Is an Online Casino Bonus?

Online casino bonuses usually refer to deposit bonuses or free spins. Ultimately, all types of bonuses offer a way to play various casino games at a real money casino using money given by the casino for meeting requirements such as signing up or making a deposit.

Types of Online Casino Bonuses

Online casino bonuses come in different types with varying offers and requirements. Here is an overview of the most common casino bonus types in Kenya:

Casino Welcome Bonus

A welcome bonus is the first bonus that players get after registering at an online casino. To this end, it is also commonly known as a sign-up or registration bonus.

Casinos offer welcome bonuses to encourage new players to sign up and give them the boost they need to get started. Most casinos base their welcome bonuses on the player’s first deposit, while others offer bonuses just for signing up.

Welcome bonuses usually give you a bonus on your deposit or free spins, which you need to wager a certain amount of times in order to withdraw.

Aviator Bonus

Aviator is one of the most popular betting options in Kenya. It is all about luck and timing. Essentially, the player places a bet and watches as a plane flies and multiplies the wager.

The trick is to collect the winnings before the plane disappears from the screen. It is quite tricky, but the multiplier can go as high as 200x.

An Aviator bonus is essentially funds that a player can only use to bet on Aviator. A good example is the Aviator bets offered with MozzartBet’s welcome bonus.

Free Spins

Free spins are like passes to play slots for free. Each free spin is worth a fixed wager, which determines the winnings.

For example, each free spin in the MozzartBet Casino welcome bonus is worth 5 KES. However, it is worth noting that free spins are usually limited to specific slot games. Additionally, the winnings from the free spins may be subject to wagering requirements.

Casino No Deposit Bonus

A no-deposit bonus is self-explanatory – it means that a player doesn’t need to make a deposit to claim the bonus. However, no-deposit bonuses are rare. Moreover, they are usually limited to free spins.

Casino Deposit Bonus

Deposit bonuses require a player to fund their account before unlocking the offer. The bonus amount is usually based on a percentage of the deposit amount.

For example, a 200% deposit bonus is worth double the deposit amount, while a 50% bonus is worth half the deposit amount. Interestingly, most welcome bonuses are deposit bonuses to encourage players to fund their accounts.

Casino Jackpot Bonus

Jackpot bonuses are extra prizes that players win for playing jackpot games. They usually include cash prizes and free spins.

Casino Cashback Bonus

A cashback bonus essentially is a refund of money lost at the casino within a certain period. Cashback bonuses are usually based on a percentage of all money spent on losing bets, ranging from as little as 5% to as much as 100%.

The refunds are usually offered on a weekly or monthly basis.

How to Claim an Online Casino Bonus

Different casinos have varying requirements that players must meet before claiming bonuses and promotions. However, the process of claiming a welcome bonus is mostly similar across most online casinos.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how it works:

Sign up at the casino by filling out the registration form. Make a deposit equal to or greater than the minimum amount required to unlock the bonus. Enter a valid promo code if you have one, and fulfill any other requirements for claiming the bonus. Check the accounts page to see whether the bonus has been credited. Wager the bonus amount and the required number of wagering requirements before the expiry date to unlock your winnings.

It is worth noting that in most casinos promo codes are optional. Also, some casinos also require players to wager their money before unlocking bonuses.

What Are the Terms and Conditions of Online Casino Bonuses?

Casino bonuses come with requirements that players must fulfill before claiming the offers. They also have wagering requirements that players must meet to withdraw their winnings.

Here is an overview of the most common terms and conditions:

Deposit Requirements

Most casino bonuses are deposit-based, requiring players to make payments before claiming the offers. Moreover, most casinos have strict requirements on how much players should deposit to qualify for the offers.

Some casinos also issue specifications on which payment methods players should use to qualify for their offers.

Bonus Amount

Casinos also have strict limitations on how much money players can claim as bonuses. For example, a bonus capped at 10,000 KES means that players can only claim as much, regardless of how much they deposit.

Wagering Requirements

Wagering requirements refer to the number of times a player must wager their bonus money.

For example, a 5X wagering requirement means that players must wager five times as much money as the bonus amount. As such, a bonus of 100 KES would require players to wager 500 KES.

Validity Period

Casino bonuses have an expiry date, which usually ranges from 7-30 days. Ideally, players must wager the bonus money and fulfil the wagering requirements before the expiry period.

How Did We Choose the Best Online Casino Bonuses?

The bonus amount isn’t the only consideration that players should make when choosing casino bonuses. Here is an overview of the criteria our expert gamblers used to choose these best online casino bonuses:

Security

Security should be the main consideration when choosing casino bonuses.

Ideally, players should choose bonuses from licensed and regulated online casinos. Moreover, the casinos should offer data privacy and cybersecurity solutions.

Terms and Conditions

Some casino bonuses have unfair terms and conditions that would be difficult to fulfill. To this end, it is important to ensure that the wagering requirements are reasonable and the validity period is enough to wager the bonus money.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Many online casinos restrict bonuses to certain payment methods. For example, cryptocurrency payments may not qualify for welcome bonuses.

As such, players should check whether the accepted payment methods suit their preferences.

Bonus Redemption Process

Some casino bonuses unlock automatically, while others require promo codes and have pre-bonus wagering requirements. Ideally, the bonus redemption process should be easy.

Customer Support

Complications with casino bonuses are common. As such, the casino should have a readily available customer support department to help solve any problems that may arise.

Casino vs. Sports Bonuses

Casino and sportsbook bonuses serve the same purpose.

They also share certain features, such as wagering requirements and validity periods. However, casino bonuses only apply to casino games, while sportsbook bonuses only apply to sports betting.

Pros & Cons of Casino Bonuses

Let’s have a quick look at the benefits and limitations of casino bonuses.

Pros Cons They are easy to claim Wagers are restricted to select casino games Bonuses may include free spins

Pros & Cons of Sportsbook Bonuses

Here is a summary of the pros and cons of sportsbook bonuses.

Pros Cons They are easy to claim Wagers are limited to sports betting markets with select odds Wagers apply to all sports categories

Online Casino Bonuses in Kenya FAQs

What is the best online casino bonus in Kenya?

The welcome bonus from 1xBet Casino is the best casino bonus in Kenya. It is the largest bonus amount, totalling up to 190,000 KES.

Additionally, players also get 150 free spins for exciting slot titles. Moreover, it is easy to claim and has relatively fair wagering requirements.

How are casino bonuses calculated?

Most casino bonuses are calculated based on a percentage of the deposit amount.

For example, a 100% bonus means that a player gets as much as they deposit, while a 50% bonus amounts to half of the deposit amount. Interestingly, this means that bigger deposits unlock bigger bonuses.

Can I use mobile devices to claim online casino bonuses in Kenya?

Most online casinos in Kenya have mobile-compatible sites or downloadable mobile apps that support all functions, from creating an account to playing and making withdrawals. To this end, Kenyan players can claim casino bonuses via their mobile phones.

What’s the best way to wager a casino bonus?

Playing casino games that one understands or is lucky at is the best way to wager a casino bonus.

However, it is worth noting that most online casino bonuses come with specific wagering instructions and requirements. For example, free spins usually apply to select slot titles.