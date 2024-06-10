Benin vs Nigeria Predictions: Tips and Odds for FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match

Our betting expert has prepared Benin vs Nigeria predictions as two West African neighbours meet for this World Cup qualifier.

The Super Eagles have always got the better of the opposition in question, but with Gernot Rohr the new man in charge, it should be a difficult encounter.

Our predictions for this fixture include a likely win for the Super Eagles, GG, and other combined markets.

Benin vs Nigeria Predictions & Tips

Total under 3.5: @1.14 with 1xBet

GG: @2.31 with 1xBet

Nigeria - 1st Half > 2nd Half: @3.5 with 1xBet

with Ademola Lookman to score anytime: @4.33 with 1xBet

At Least One Team Will Not Score + Total Over 1.5 - Yes: @4 with 1xBet

Nigeria To Win At Least One Half - Yes: @1.47 with 1xBet

GG & over 2.5: @1.05 with 1xBet

Nigeria to continue dominance over Benin

Hot Stat: Nigeria have beaten Benin in each of the past five senior-level meetings between them.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dominated this fixture over the years and go head-to-head with Les Guépards in this crucial World Cup qualifying match. At the time of writing, Nigeria have been without a win in the qualifiers and are keen to get going.

The Super Eagles have carried the day in the previous competitive meetings in the AFCON tournaments and qualifiers. Considering where this game will be played on Monday, Finidi George’s men have a slight advantage.

The Eagles played three games during the 2023 AFCON at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium and won all without conceding a goal. Although it has been a while and some players are missing, the three-time AFCON winners have a slight psychological edge over the Benin side.

As it should be, the Super Eagles are huge favourites in this Benin vs Nigeria Predictions and we expect them to get one over Rohr’s side.

Bet 1: Total under 3.5: @1.14 with 1xBet

End-to-end stuff in Abidjan

Hot Stat: Nigeria are yet to keep a clean sheet in their past four games (including friendlies).

The Super Eagles were solid defensively at the AFCON but haven't done much afterwards. In fact, they have not kept a clean sheet since beating Angola in Abidjan.

In the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, they have played two games and there has been no clean sheet to their name as well. In addition, six of the past eight games played by Benin have ended in GG.

Both teams scoring in this fixture is not a regular thing, so this is one of the riskiest of our Benin vs Nigeria predictions.

However, based on the above, the two teams should be able to have a go at each other. If you’re looking for one of the longer odds Benin vs Nigeria tips then this may be the one for you.

Bet 2: GG: @2.31 with 1xBet

First-half goal in Abidjan

The Super Eagles enjoyed their time in Abidjan during the AFCON, losing no game until they lost in the final against Cote d'Ivoire. That's enough momentum for the Nigerians to approach this clash at full force because the game is being played on a familiar territory.

In their head-to-head meetings, at least one goal has been scored before halftime in two of the past three games. The Super Eagles know what is at stake and will be keen to get going early on.

The game being played away from home puts Benin at a disadvantage and will need to raise their game if they want to beat the Super Eagles for the first time.

Bet 3: Nigeria - 1st Half > 2nd Half: @3.5 with 1xBet

Ademola Lookman to find the back of the net

Hot Stat: Lookman has scored five goals in his past three appearances.

At the time of writing, Lookman is expected to lead the attack for the Super Eagles in the absence of star man Victor Osimhen. The Atalanta forward finished the season in scintillating form, scoring a hattrick in a European final as La Dea defeated Bayer Leverkusen to win the Europa League.

The forward also wrapped up his season with a goal for Atalanta against Fiorentina - a testament to this excellent spell in front of goal.

Lookman scored all his AFCON goals in this stadium and he will be the goal threat for Finidi George's side in the absence of Victor Osimhen.

With Osimhen not available for this important fixture, Lookman is expected to shoulder the goalscoring burden for the side as they hope to get another routine win over the Benin side.