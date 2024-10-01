Benfica vs Atletico Madrid Predictions: Atletico Madrid to win, both teams to score

Our football expert presents his Benfica vs Atletico Madrid predictions as the teams prepare to clash in the Champions League at 9 pm on Wednesday.

Benfica vs Atletico Madrid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Benfica vs Atletico Madrid:

Atletico Madrid Victory with odds of @2.421 on 1xBet, equating to a 42% chance of Diego Simeone’s team winning.

Alexander Sorloth to score with odds of @2.875 on 1xBet, indicating a 40% chance of the forward scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of @1.70 on 1xBet, representing a 59% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Atletico Madrid should beat Benfica 2-1 in this Champions League clash.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Atletico Madrid head to Lisbon to take on Benfica. Both teams secured victory in their opening game of the Champions League and their aim is to build on it here.

The Eagles reached the Europa League quarter-finals last season after being eliminated from the Champions League at the group stage, where they finished 3rd behind Inter and Real Sociedad. They hope the new format gives them a greater chance of making it to the last 16.

Benfica are enjoying a run of seven competitive games unbeaten after losing their opening game of the season against Familicao. However, that only tells half the story of their tumultuous start. Roger Schmidt was sacked following the 1-1 draw with Moreirense at the end of August. He was replaced with Bruno Lage, who has won all four of his matches in charge to this point.

Atletico Madrid can never be written off in this competition. They have reached the final twice under Diego Simeone and will harbour aspirations of going deep into the tournament after investing heavily in the summer. Atleti made it to the quarter-finals last season before being eliminated by Borussia Dortmund.

Simeone’s side won their opening Champions League game against RB Leipzig 2-1. They are yet to taste defeat in a competitive match thus far.

Probable Lineups for Benfica vs Atletico Madrid

The probable lineup for Benfica in the "system of play."

Trubin; Arauho, Silva, Otamendi, Carreras; Aursnes, Luis, Kokcu; Di Maria, Aktrukoglu, Pavlidis

The probable lineup for Atletico Madrid in the "system of play."

Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Gimezez, Mandava; De Paul, Llorente, Gallagher, Alvarez; Greizmann, Soroth

An Away Triumph for Atleti

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in nine competitive matches this season. That record remains intact thanks to a 95th equaliser from Angel Correa against Real Madrid. Simeone was allowed to reinforce his attack in the transfer window, but their defence remains solid.

Atleti have conceded an average of just 0.56 goals per competitive game in this campaign and scored 1.56. They have earned five wins in their nine matches and will fancy their chances in Lisbon.

Benfica have not won any of their last four home matches in the Champions League. They last hosted Atletico Madrid back in 2015, losing 2-1 on that occasion.

Benfica vs Atletico Madrid Bet 1: Atletico Madrid Victory @ 2.421 with 1xBet.

Sorloth Back Amongst the Goals

Alexander netted 23 goals in La Liga for Villarreal last season, only Artem Dovbyk found the net with more frequency. The great season earned him a move to Atletico Madrid. His new club are yet to see the best of him, but he should get chances when the team takes on Benfica.

Sorloth has scored an average of 0.77 goals per 90 minutes played in the last 12 months, meaning he ranks in the top 2% of forwards across Europe’s top five leagues.

The striker averaged 3.24 shots per 90 minutes in the last 365 days. He won't be afraid to let fly despite enduring a run of seven matches without a goal, so this game could spell the end of the barren run.

Benfica vs Atletico Madrid Bet 2: Alexander Sorloth Anytime Scorer @ 2.875 with 1xBet.

Benfica Can Get on the Scoresheet

Benfica matches this season have seen an average of 3.13 goals per game. They have scored nine goals across their two home matches under Bruno Lage. The away side are the favourites, so both teams to score looks like a solid bet here.

There have been plenty of goals in Benfica’s European matches since the start of the 2022/23 season. Their 13 games in Europe have seen an average of 3.54 goals, 2.15 for Benfica and 1.38 for the opposition.

Atletico Madrid are renowned for their defensive solidity, but that wasn’t always the case when they took the field in the Champions League last season. Simeone’s side conceded in all five of their away games in this competition. Both teams scored in four of those outings and the matches saw an average of 3.4 goals per game.

Benfica vs Atletico Madrid Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @ 1.70 with 1xBet.