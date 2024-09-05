Belgium vs Israel Predictions: No Luk needed for Belgium to Rom-p to victory

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Belgium vs Israel as they clash in the UEFA Nations League.

+

Belgium vs Israel Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Belgium vs Israel

Belgium Victory with a -1 handicap at odds @1.91 on 1xBet, equating to a 53.5% chance of the Belgians winning with Israel being given a 1 goal head start.

Over 3.5 goals with odds @2.36 on 1xBet, indicating a 41.7% chance of there being at least four goals scored.

Both teams to score with odds @1.98 on 1xBet, representing a 51.3% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Belgium should be expected to win against Israel by a scoreline of 3-1

New to 1xBet? Learn all about the 1xBet welcome offer

Haven't joined 1xBet yet? Explore our 1xbet registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Kenya.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The first international break of the new season sees the return of the Nations League. Belgium and Israel are two of 16 nations competing across four groups in League A with the top two in each group qualifying for the two-legged quarter-final stage in March 2025, with the four winners progressing to the Finals in June.

After a promising qualification campaign, Belgium put up a disappointing showing at Euro 2024 this summer. The last time we saw them was in their Round of 16 exit to France which saw Kevin De Bruyne defend his side’s tactical change.

Israel were not present in Germany following elimination in the semi-finals of the play-offs as a result of a 4-1 thrashing by Iceland. This will therefore be their first competitive fixture in close to six months.

Probable Lineups for Belgium vs. Israel

The probable lineup for Belgium in the "4-3-3"

Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Theate; De Bruyne, Onana, Saelemaekers; Bakayoko, Openda, Doku.

The probable lineup for Israel in the "4-3-3"

Glazer; Dasa, Shlomo, Nachmias, Grouper; Safuri, Lavi, Gordana; Biton, Zahavi, Peretz.

No Luk needed for Belgium to Rom-p to victory

Despite their disappointing performance at Euro 2024, Belgium's strength in qualifying matches cannot be overlooked. Their undefeated run in Euro 2024 qualifying, winning 6 out of 8 games and scoring an impressive 22 goals while conceding only 4, demonstrates their ability to dominate in competitive fixtures.

This goal difference alone suggests they are capable of winning by significant margins against teams perceived as weaker. The Red Devils are still ranked by FIFA as the sixth-best team in the World while Israel are way down in 78th.

While the match being played behind closed doors in a neutral venue might seem to level the playing field, it could favour the more experienced and technically superior Belgian side. With individual quality and tactical nous shining through, Domenico Tedesco's men can record a multi-goal victory.

Belgium vs Israel Bet 1: Belgium Victory -1 Handicap @1.91 with 1xBet

Hungary for goals in Debrecen

The inclusion of Kevin De Bruyne in the squad is a major boost for Belgium. As one of the world's best midfielders, De Bruyne's presence significantly enhances Belgium's creative and goal-scoring potential.

Coach Domenico Tedesco's emphasis on De Bruyne's importance in developing younger players suggests he will play a pivotal role, potentially orchestrating a commanding victory. Romelu Lukaku was omitted after asking for time off to concentrate on getting fit after his move to Napoli.

However, the Red Devils looked more of a threat at the Euros when more mobile options were introduced. Lois Openda is fresh from his two-goal show against Leverkusen at the weekend and will start here, supported by the electric Jermey Doku.

Two of Israel’s last three internationals have featured at least four goals scored. The last competitive fixture saw Iceland cover that on their own in a 4-1 win which ended Israeli hopes of featuring at Euro 2024.

Belgium vs Israel Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals @2.36 with 1xBet

Action at both ends

Expect a more open Belgium in this clash with the focus being on the future more than the here and now. Tedesco stated that they have six months until they start qualification for the World Cup to “try something”.

He is looking to bring in new players to test a little bit. All of which suggests there will be errors and as with any transition opportunities for the opponent to exploit indecision.

Experienced central defender Jan Vertonghen has retired from international football which led to a call-up for 18-year-old Julien Duranville. While Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers on the planet, is refusing to play under Tedesco.

Israel scored four goals in their last international match against Belarus. While their all-time record scorer Eran Zahavi should feature as he looks to add to his 35 goals in 74 caps.

Belgium vs Israel Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @1.98 with 1xBet