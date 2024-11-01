Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Predictions: FC Hollywood Backed at Home

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich host fourth-placed Union Berlin on Saturday and our expert has prepared Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin predictions.

+

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin

Under 3.5 total goals with odds of @1.76 on BetWinner , equating to a 56.5% implied probability.

, equating to a 56.5% implied probability. Both teams to score with odds of @2.05 on BetWinner , equating to a 50% implied probability.

, equating to a 50% implied probability. Jamal Musiala to score anytime with odds of @2.40 on BetWinner, equating to a 45.5% implied probability.

Bayern Munich are predicted to beat Union Berlin 2-1 on Saturday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Bayern Munich host Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern’s season has seen its share of highs and lows under Vincent Kompany’s leadership. An unbeaten record in the Bundesliga is a clear positive, but FC Hollywood have shown defensive fragility and had some poor results in the Champions League.

Kompany has plenty of options in the final third, and he might shuffle his pack for this game, with a crucial midweek match against Benfica approaching.

Union Berlin are likely content with how they have started the season, currently sitting in fourth place ahead of this clash. However, with just nine goals in eight matches, they hold the third-lowest tally in Germany’s top tier.

Union have consistently outperformed their expected goals in recent years, though this may not be sustainable long-term. They are rightly heavy underdogs for this match.

Probable Lineups for Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin

Bayern Munich probable XI:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Min-Jae, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Sane; Lewandowski.

Union Berlin probable XI:

Ronnow; Doekhi, Vogt, Leite; Trimmel, Kemlein, Khedira, Rothe; Jeong, Hollerbach, Vertessen.

Union to Keep the Match Low-Scoring

None of Union Berlin’s matches so far this season have produced over 3.5 total goals. Three of the last four meetings between these sides have gone under this number.

Out of their five meetings in Bavaria, only one has seen over 3.5 goals, and that was a 4-0 victory for Bayern Munich in March 2022.

Our Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin predictions indicate it’s rare for a low-scoring team like Union to be involved in a match where under 3.5 is available at 3.5.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bet 1: Under 3.5 total goals @ 1.76 with BetWinner

Backing BTTS

Union Berlin have only failed to score once in their last five matches. Bayern Munich have kept two clean sheets in their last six outings across all competitions – they managed to concede three to Eintracht Frankfurt and four to Barcelona in that period.

Although Union are not usually a good team to back when it comes to BTTS, five of the last eight meetings with Bayern have cashed this wager.

This is basically a bet on Bayern’s leaky defence. They have kept a couple of clean sheets recently, but Union have scored in three consecutive league matches, including a pair of goals against Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Bet 2: Both teams to score @ 2.05 with BetWinner

Musiala Continues Fine Scoring Form

Jamal Musiala is averaging just 0.12 expected goals per 90 minutes fewer than Harry Kane. Musiala has scored four times in six Bundesliga appearances this season and has opened the scoring in two of those matches.

Musiala is 6.00 to score the first goal on Saturday, which definitely holds some appeal. Instead, we are playing it a bit safer in our Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin predictions piece and taking Musiala to score anytime at a price of 2.20.

He has taken 16 shots over his last three Bundesliga outings. With 22 goals over the past two league seasons, the Germany international is on track for the highest-scoring season of his career by far.