Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart, in the 2024/25 Supercup. Leverkusen will pick up where they left off last season on Saturday evening 20:30PM CEST.

+

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart

Bayer Leverkusen to Win @1.88 with 1xBet, representing a 55% chance of Leverkusen defeating Stuttgart.

with 1xBet, representing a 55% chance of Leverkusen defeating Stuttgart. Victor Okoh Boniface Anytime Goalscorer @2.30 with 1xBet, representing a 43% chance of Boniface scoring in the Super Cup.

with 1xBet, representing a 43% chance of Boniface scoring in the Super Cup. Over 3.5 Goals @2.45 with 1xBet, representing a 44% chance of the game finishing with four or more goals scored.

Leverkusen are likely to win an open, fast-paced encounter 3-1 at the BayArena.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart are both in the German Supercup for the first time since the contest’s return in 2010. Bundesliga champions, Leverkusen, naturally come into the contest as the heavy favourites, following their remarkable 2023/24 campaign.

Historically, the Supercup is played between the Bundesliga champions and the DFB Cup winners. However, since Leverkusen won both competitions, the Bundesliga runners-up are invited to take part. Stuttgart pushed Leverkusen the hardest in the league last term, drawing both of their encounters.

Stuttgart also managed to pip Bayern Munich to second place in the Bundesliga. Sebastian Hoeneß’s men were the surprise package of the league last term, so their big challenge this year will be coping as a known quantity. Stuttgart’s talisman, Denis Undav, scored 18 Bundesliga goals last term – more than Leverkusen’s top scorer, Victor Boniface – and will once again be their main threat.

Fortunately for Leverkusen, the Supercup is played on the home turf of the champions. They are undefeated in their last 40 league and cup games at the BayArena.

Alonso has successfully retained the star men from his double-winning side last season. Bayer have rebuffed bids for the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Tah, while adding fresh faces in the shape of the defender, Jeanuel Belocian and a hard-working midfielder, Aleix Garcia.

Probable Lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart

The probable lineup for Bayer Leverkusen in 3-4-2-1:

Hradecky; Tapsoba, Hincapie, Tah, Xhaka, Frimpong, Grimaldo, Andrich, Wirtz, Adli, Boniface

The probable lineup for VfB Stuttgart in 4-2-2-2:

Nubel; Stenzel, Chabot, Rouault, Mittelstadt, Silas, Stiller, Karazor, Fuhrich, Demirovic, Undav

Leverkusen to continue their impressive home form with a Supercup win

Although Leverkusen have drawn their last three Bundesliga games against Stuttgart, we’re backing them to get the job done in front of their own fans. Alonso has been vocal about the team not resting on the laurels and basking in last season’s success.

Retaining key figures like Wirtz and Frimpong is testament to what Alonso is trying to achieve and the Spaniard will be keen to secure Leverkusen's first Supercup trophy, having lost in their first appearance on penalties back in 1993.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart Tip 1: Leverkusen to Win @ 1.88 with 1xBet

Boniface to build on last season’s form with a Supercup goal

Nigerian hot-shot Victor Boniface was electrifying in his debut season for Leverkusen. He scored 14 goals in 23 appearances last term and will be desperate to eclipse that figure in 2024/25.

That’s why we expect Boniface to come out fit and firing in the Supercup. Last year’s Rookie of the Season is no longer an unknown quantity, but his dynamic style makes him a nightmare for defenders for the entire 90 minutes.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart Tip 2: Victor Boniface to Score Anytime @2.30 with 1xBet

High-scoring encounter anticipated in 2024/25 curtain raiser

Last season, Bayer Leverkusen’s games averaged 3.30 goals per game in the Bundesliga. Similarly, there were 3.08 goals scored on average in Stuttgart’s Bundesliga games.

With the Supercup likely to be a less tense and open affair, we’re backing this contest to narrowly pip the goalscoring averages of both teams. Over 3.5 Goals occurred in 47% of Leverkusen’s last 25 Bundesliga games.