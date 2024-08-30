Barcelona are aiming to extend their perfect start to the season on Saturday. Read below for our Barcelona vs Valladolid betting analysis.

+

Barcelona vs Valladolid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

We predict Barcelona to beat Real Valladolid 3-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Barcelona host Real Valladolid at Estadi Olímpic de Montjuïc on Saturday. It is the opening match of this weekend’s round of La Liga fixtures, and the first time the two teams have gone head-to-head since Real Valladolid’s surprise win in May 2023.

With three games played, Barcelona are the only La Liga team with a perfect record. A trio of 2-1 victories over Valencia, Athletic Club, and Rayo Vallecano have not been the most impressive performances, but it is a step in the right direction.

Crucially, the Catalans saw Dani Olmo make an impact off the bench in the win over Rayo Vallecano in midweek. Olmo was Barca’s marquee summer acquisition and should start on Saturday afternoon ahead of Ferran Torres, with Raphinha returning to a wide role.

Runners-up in the Segunda Division last time around, Real Valladolid returned to the top flight at the first time of asking. Four points from their first three matches is a satisfactory return, given that they lost 3-0 to Real Madrid last weekend.

Active in the transfer market without splashing too much cash, Valladolid have nothing to lose on Saturday. Anything other than a heavy defeat would be a decent outcome going into the international break.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Valladolid

Barcelona probable XI:

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin; Lopez, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Valladolid probable XI:

Hein; Perez, Sanchez, Boyomo, Rosa; Perez, Juric, Amallah; Ndiaye, Sylla, Moro.

Barca Start Strongly

Given that Betway has Barcelona at 1.22 to win the match, the 1.57 odds on the hosts to lead at half-time have good value. Barcelona have not played that well in first halves so far this season, but this is a complete mismatch, and we expect the favourites to start strongly.

In a small early-season sample, Barca comfortably boast the league’s best expected goal difference per 90. Valladolid have failed to score in their last two matches.

We are projecting a routine, comfortable home win. Barcelona -1.5 or Barca to win both halves are appealing bets, but we prefer going with the hosts to win the first half at 1.57. Don’t be surprised if this match is wrapped up before half-time.

Barcelona vs Valladolid Bet 1: Barcelona to win the first half @1.55 with 1xBet

Big Returns on Correct Score Pick

With how heavily Barcelona are favoured, the correct score markets are a good way to unlock some longer odds options. Barcelona have beaten Real Valladolid to nil in four of their last five meetings.

A tally of six goals scored through three matches puts us off going with anything beyond three goals for the home team here. There have been a couple of 1-0 wins over that five-meeting span, along with a 4-0 and a 3-0.

Barcelona winning 3-0 just feels about right here. Valladolid’s record on the road against Barca is woeful, having lost on their last eight trips to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Valladolid Bet 2: Barcelona to win 3-0 @7.50 with 1xBet

Lewandowski Adds Fourth of the Season

With 10 shots and three goals scored through the first three league matches of the season, Robert Lewandowski to score anytime is a no-brainer. Real Valladolid’s defence is going to be unable to cope with this Barcelona attack.

Dani Olmo’s availability only makes Lewandowski a bigger threat. With Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Olmo, and Raphinha playing behind him, the former Bayern Munich striker is going to get a raft of goal-scoring opportunities on Saturday afternoon.

We would consider backing Lewandowski to score multiple goals here. The anytime market certainly has value even at a short price given his early-season form and Valladolid’s porous defence in their last La Liga season.

Barcelona vs Valladolid Bet 3: Robert Lewandowski to score anytime @1.72 with 1xBet