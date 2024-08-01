The 2024-2025 Serie A season is gearing up to welcome one of the most compelling stories in Italian football: Como's return to the top flight.

After a long and arduous journey through the lower divisions, the team from Lake Como is set to embark on a new chapter with the primary aim of establishing itself in Serie A and dreaming of even greater achievements.

Como secured their Serie A spot with a second-place finish in Serie B, capping off a memorable season under the stewardship of Cesc Fabregas, the former World Cup winner who is now making his coaching debut in Italy.

The summer transfer window has been busy for the Lariani, with key additions like the striker and Euro 2021 winner Andrea Belotti, defenders Raphael Varane and Alberto Moreno, as well as former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Como returns to Serie A for the first time since 2003. 2012-2012 was the last time more than 40 points were required to avoid relegation from Serie A. In each of the last three seasons, only one of the three newly promoted teams has been relegated.

A Spanish Influence

Cesc Fabregas, who transitioned to coaching after his retirement, has brought an international mindset and strategic acumen to Como.

Under Fabregas, Como is expected to adopt a 4-2-3-1 formation, reflecting a style of play influenced by Spanish football. This approach will emphasise ball possession and building from the back, with an attacking setup that involves wide play and quick vertical passes.

For Como, survival in Serie A is the immediate goal. However, with a wealthy ownership and significant investments, expectations might rise if the team can secure a mid-table position and stay clear of relegation.

Achieving this would allow the club to aim higher in future seasons, possibly targeting European qualifications.

Realistically, the magic number for avoiding relegation remains firmly set at 40 points.

The last time the required points for safety exceeded this figure was over ten years ago, in the 2011-2012 season. During that campaign, Lecce found themselves in the penultimate position with 36 points, while Genoa managed to stay clear of the drop zone with 42 points.

The historical context underscores the intense competitiveness of Serie A and the daunting challenge faced by the newly promoted teams in the relegation battle.

However, in each of the last three seasons, only one of the three teams coming up from Serie B has been relegated, highlighting that surviving in the top tier is a realistic ambition.

With this in mind, Como can nurture more than just a fleeting hope of avoiding relegation as they make their return to Serie A.

A tough battle ahead

While the current squad shows promise, there are still areas needing reinforcement.

Como may benefit from additional signings, particularly a more experienced right-back, a central midfielder, and a wide attacker. Arthur, a midfielder known for his ball control, has been linked with the club, while a right-back with Serie A experience could strengthen the defence.

Historically, newly promoted teams are often among the early favourites for relegation, but Como is poised to defy these expectations.

Last season, Empoli narrowly escaped relegation, clinching their safety on the final day thanks to the tactical prowess of coach Davide Nicola. Nicola, now managing Cagliari, is known for his survival skills, and his departure might leave Empoli vulnerable.

Verona’s remarkable escape from relegation last season, spearheaded by Marco Baroni, highlighted their resilience. However, the team faces a challenging new season, and sustaining their previous form will be crucial.

Cagliari owe their Serie A status to Sir Claudio Ranieri, who orchestrated a dramatic turnaround to keep them in the top flight.

With Ranieri now managing elsewhere, Cagliari face a tough task replicating that success without their celebrated leader.

Their ability to navigate the season without Ranieri’s guidance could be a decisive factor in their fight against relegation.

Lecce, under the direction of Luca Gotti, and Udinese, managed by Kosta Runjaić, will need to improve on their previous performances to avoid another battle for survival.

In contrast to these teams, Como’s situation presents a different narrative. Their strategic investments and financial strength offer a solid foundation for survival.

As the season progresses, their ability to leverage these advantages could make a significant difference in their quest to avoid the drop and secure their place in Italy’s top division.