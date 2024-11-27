AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray Predictions: Osimhen to spearhead away win

Our football expert gives you their three best bets for the Europa League clash between AZ Alkmaar and Galatasaray that takes place on Thursday.

AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray Victory with odds of @2.15 on BetWinner , equating to a 44% chance of the away side winning.

, equating to a 44% chance of the away side winning. Victor Osimhen to score with odds of @2.10 on BetWinner , indicating a 43% chance of the forward scoring.

, indicating a 43% chance of the forward scoring. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals with odds of @ 1.75 on BetWinner, representing a 55% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net, and there being more than two goals in the match.

Galatasaray can continue their good form by beating AZ Alkmaar 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

AZ Alkmaar and Galatasaray will face each other in the Europa League on Thursday night, with four points currently separating the teams.

Pascal Jansen’s side made a smooth start to the season, avoiding defeat in their first seven competitive matches. However, they have struggled recently, winning only two of their last seven games.

AZ Alkmaar are currently 17th in the Europa League table, which would be enough for them to secure a place in the playoff for the round of 16.

Galatasaray entered the Europa League after losing to Young Boys in the Champions League qualifiers. Despite this setback, their recent form shows they are strong contenders to win the competition

Okan Buruk’s team has taken a strong lead in their domestic league, sitting five points ahead of Fenerbahce, managed by Jose Mourinho. Galatasaray have also done well in Europe. Only Lazio have picked up more points than the Turkish champions in the Europa League this season and they come into matchday five in 3rd place.

Probable Lineups for AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray

The probable lineup for AZ Alkmaar in the "system of play."

Zoet; Kasius, Goes, Penetra, Maikuma; Koopmeiners, Kwakman, Meerdink; Mijnans, Smit, Parrot

The probable lineup for Galatasaray in the "system of play."

Muslera; Baltaci, Nelsson, Bardakci; Yilmaz, Torreira, Sara, Sallai; Akgun, Mertens, Osimhen

Galatasaray’s Impressive Run to Continue

Galatasaray have been very impressive this season, and we predict they will continue their strong performance against AZ Alkmaar.

Since losing their Champions League qualifier against Young Boys, Galatasaray are enjoying a run of 15 matches unbeaten. They have won 13 of those games, scoring a whopping 49 goals in the process. Okan Buruk’s team defeated Tottenham in their last Europa League match and are confident about their chances here.

In contrast, Alkmaar have scored an average of 1.2 goals per game on their way to seven defeats in their last 10. Their opponents have scored 17 goals in that period.

AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray Bet 1: Galatasaray Victory @2.15 with BetWinner

Osimhen on a Roll

Signing Victor Osimhen on loan was a major success for Galatasaray. The Nigerian striker played a key role in Napoli's recent Serie A victory but lost favour after seeking a transfer.

The striker has recently been in formidable form in Istanbul. He has found his feet after a slow scoring start but has now netted six goals in the Super Lig. Osimhen has now scored eight goals in his last seven games for Galatasaray.

Osimhen’s underlying data in the past 12 months is also strong. He has a non-penalty xG of 0.58 per 90 minutes played.

AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray Bet 2: Victor Osimhen Anytime Scorer @2.10 with BetWinner

A Lack of Clean Sheets Spells Trouble for Alkmaar

Galatasaray’s recent matches have seen an abundance of goals so the last of our AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray predictions is both teams to score and over 2.5 goals in the match. This bet has won in all four of the Turkish side’s Europa League games so far.

AZ Alkmaar’s last five games across all competitions have seen an average of 3.8 goals and this bet has landed in all of those. The Dutch side haven’t failed to score in any of their eight home games this season.

Since the Turkish Super Cup, Buruk’s team have scored in 17 of their 18 competitive games.