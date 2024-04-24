Aviator Betting in Kenya – Tips for Playing Aviator Games

Here is a comprehensive guide on how the Aviator game works in Kenya, including pointers on the best Aviator betting casinos and tips.

Best Aviator Betting Sites in Kenya

The best Aviator betting sites in Kenya, and generally the best online casinos, include MozzartBet Casino and 22bet Casino. Here is an overview of both casinos’ welcome and Aviator bonuses:

Online Casino Welcome Bonus Promo Code MozzartBet Casino Aviator free bets No code needed 22bet Casino Aviatrix SPIN22

MozzartBet Aviator Bonus

MozzartBet Casino offers a progressive Aviator bonus that depends on the player’s account’s balance and minimum stake. Players can get varying amounts of free Aviator bets per day.

Time is also a requirement, as players must have played the game within five minutes of qualifying for the offer.

22bet Aviator Bonus

After completing our registration on the site, we were delighted to learn that 22bet Casino offers a temporary Aviator bonus dubbed Aviatrix. The bonus offers cash prizes for a few select winners.

The cash prices vary from time to time. Interestingly, anyone can participate in the promotion by playing aviator.

Aviator Game Explained

Aviator is a virtual online game where players bet on a virtual plane. The game features a red virtual plane set against a dark background.

The plane has a multiplier value that increases as it remains airborne. However, the plane abruptly disappears (flies away) from the screen after some time, concluding that particular round.

Playing Aviator entails betting on how high the plane can fly and how long it can remain airborne.

Players place their bets before the plane takes off. The goal is to cash out before the plane disappears from the screen.

Determining when to cash out is the tricky part of the Aviator game, considering that the multiplier and payout increase over time. It is a balancing act.

On the one hand, cashing out too early means that players get lesser payouts. On the other hand, waiting too long increases the risk of the plane disappearing, causing players to lose their stake and potential winning.

How to Play Aviator Games in Kenya

Aviator is available worldwide. Playing the game is easy, as detailed in the following step-by-step guide:

Register at an online casino offering Aviator. The registration process involves entering basic ID and contact information into a registration form, such as the player’s name, email address, age, and phone number. Fund the account using the accepted payment methods, as money is required to play real-money Aviator games. Browse the online casino’s games to find the Aviator game. Most casinos feature this game in their virtual games sections. However, some casinos also feature it on their homepages or menu bars. Place one or two real money bets before a new round begins. Speed is essential, considering that players only have a five-second window to place bets. Watch as the plane flies and click the cash-out button before it disappears.

It is worth noting that the registration process and requirements vary from one online casino to another. However, the betting process is the same across all online casinos.

Tips on Aviator Betting

Aviator is a game of chance, meaning that success depends on luck. However, players will have a better time by applying a strategic approach.

Here is an overview of four tips to help players build a reliable strategy:

Study the Game and Practice

The Aviator game may be simple, but understanding how it works is still prudent. As such, study the game’s concept, including how to place bets and cash out.

However, studying is not enough, as hands-on experience is also essential. To this end, it is advisable to play the game in a demo version to get a feel of how it works before placing real money bets.

The demo version uses fake virtual currency, enabling players to practice as much as they need without spending money.

Master Proper Timing

Success in Aviator is all about timing. Ideally, players shouldn’t cash out too early or too late. Interestingly, mastering proper timing requires players to control two crucial emotions: greed and fear.

Greed makes players anticipate higher multipliers and bigger potential payouts, making them wait too long before cashing out. In contrast, fear makes players cautious, making them feel compelled to cash out too early.

Monitor In-Game Chats and Live Betting Statistics

Aviator is a multi-player game where millions of players across Kenya and worldwide place their bets before every round.

Interestingly, the game has a live chat feature where players can communicate and share their betting insights. Additionally, it features live betting statistics that showcase all players’ activities.

Monitoring the live chats and statistics gives players insights into other players’ betting strategies. Notably, players can use those insights to adjust their betting strategies in real-time.

Practice Self-Control

Aviator is fast-paced, which can be overwhelming for players. It can also give high multipliers, which can be exciting for optimistic players.

Overall, the excitement can make players play too many times or place huge bets. However, it is also worth remembering that the game is high-risk, and losing is inevitable.

To this end, it is important to exercise restraint and practice responsible gambling. Ideally, setting a fixed budget can help players manage their bankrolls and avoid overspending.

Moreover, tracking wins and losses can also help players to balance their risks and opportunities.

Tips on Choosing the Best Aviator Betting Site

Most online casinos in Kenya offer the Aviator game. However, some casinos are unreliable and leave a lot to be desired from the overall Aviator experience.

To this end, players should take some time to choose the best casinos. Here is an overview of five factors players ought to consider when choosing the best sites for betting on the game Aviator:

Licensing & Security

Licensed online casinos are regulated and obligated to adhere to fair gaming practices, guaranteeing players a fair chance at success. As such, only casinos licensed in Kenya by the BCLB or internationally by a recognized jurisdiction are recommended.

Security is also important, considering that casinos may contain players’ sensitive data. To this end, the chosen casino should feature SSL encryption technology and a strict data privacy policy.

Bonuses & Promotions

Bonuses and promotions can enhance the players’ gaming experience. Most online casinos offer bonuses, but they vary in size and type.

Moreover, the requirements for claiming and using the bonuses vary, and the wagering requirements can be fair or unreasonable. Interestingly, some casinos offer specialized Aviator bonuses, such as the MozzartBet Casino.

Mobile Betting

Most Kenyans prefer playing the game Aviator on their mobile devices. As such, the best Aviator sites should support mobile betting.

It is thus important to check whether the betting site has a mobile website with a compact user interface for a smooth betting experience. Alternatively, the betting site should have a downloadable mobile app, preferably for Android devices.

Payout Time

Most Kenyan players prefer fast withdrawals, preferably under 24 hours. Unfortunately, some Aviator sites take days to process withdrawal requests.

As such, it is important to consider a site’s payout processing times. Moreover, a site’s payment methods also matter, and it is worth noting that most Kenyans prefer mobile payment platforms such as M-Pesa.

Casino Games Inventory

Kenyan players are opportunistic and would appreciate playing other casino games as fun and rewarding as Aviator. To this end, an online casino with a large and diverse game inventory would be preferable.

How to Cash Out in Aviator

Aviator requires players to cash out before the plane disappears to receive their payouts. Cashing out is easy, and players can do it manually or automatically, as explained below.

Manual Cash Out

Players can cash out manually by clicking the cash-out button at the bottom of the interface. However, manual cash-out requires speed and timing, as the plane can disappear without warning.

Automated Cash-Out

Automated cash out is easier and safer.

Players can enable this option by setting a pre-determined multiplier value, such as X20 or X50. The game Aviator will automatically cash out when the plane hits the set multiplier.

Review of Aviator Betting

Aviator is increasingly becoming popular in Kenya because of its ease of use and enjoyability. To this end, the game is available on most online casinos and sports betting sites currently operational in the country.

Our research shows that most Kenyans play the game on their mobile phones while on the move, and many play it multiple times daily.

Pros Cons RTP (return-to-player) rate of 93% Success is entirely based on luck, and the only applicable strategy involves money management and timing Good graphics and low bandwidth that work on simple smartphones, making it easy to play on the go The gameplay feels repetitive and monotonous after some time Relatively low minimum betting requirements, making playing affordable Potential high returns, considering that the multiplier can go as high as 200X Easily available at most online casinos and sports betting sites

Remember that gambling should be a fun and enjoyable form of entertainment. A crucial factor to consider is that the crash game is a game of luck, and no betting strategy can guarantee a win. For further info, read our tips on responsible gambling.

Aviator Game FAQs

What is the best Aviator betting site in Kenya?

MozzartBet Casino is arguably the best Aviator betting site in Kenya. Interestingly, the casino offers special Aviator bonuses worth up to 500 KES. It also offers an overall enjoyable Aviator gaming experience.

Does the Aviator game pay out in real money?

Aviator comes in two modes: the demo mode and real-money mode. The demo mode uses virtual currency bets and doesn’t pay out real money.

However, the real-money mode requires real-money bets and pays out real money.

What is Aviator cash out?

Aviator cash out is the action required to end a round and collect payouts. Players can cash out manually by pressing the cash-out button at the bottom of the page.

Alternatively, they can enable the automated cash out feature based on a pre-set multiplier value.

What is the best time to play Aviator?

There’s no best time to play Aviator, as it functions based on a random algorithm. Ideally, players can play whenever it suits their schedule.

What is the minimum deposit required to play Aviator?

The minimum deposit and wager required to play Aviator vary from one online casino to another. We tested most casinos in Kenya and found that they accept minimum bets of 5 KES to 10 KES.