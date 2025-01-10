Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Predictions: Another Win for Atleti

Our football expert provides their Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna predictions as the teams gear up for their La Liga showdown at 4:15 pm on Sunday.

+

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna

Atletico Madrid -1 handicap at odds of 2.018 on 1xBet .

. Alexander Sorloth to score at odds of 2.20 on 1xBet .

. Both teams to score at odds of 2.16 on 1xBet.

Atletico Madrid can continue their rich vein of form by beating Osasuna 2-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Atletico Madrid are aiming to continue their marvellous run of form when they welcome Osasuna to the Riyadh Air Metropolitana on Sunday.

Diego Simeone’s side were well off the pace in the title race last season, but their transfer business in the summer has turned them into real contenders. The signings of Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth have added some much-needed firepower to their attack. Antoine Griezmann is also in excellent form as he hunts for his first-ever La Liga crown.

Atleti can go top of the league with a win here. They are a point behind Real Madrid, having played a game fewer. Los Blancos, as well as Barcelona, won’t play this weekend due to their participation in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Los Colchoneros have an opportunity to put pressure on their rivals.

Osasuna finished firmly in midtable last term and that appears to be their level once again. However, the congested nature of the league means a run of victories could see the team claw their way into European contention.

Los Rojillos managed a win in this fixture last season, but they face a far more potent Atletico Madrid this time around.

Probable Lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna

The probable lineup for Atletico Madrid in the "system of play."

Oblak; Llorente, Witsel, Lenglet, Galan; Alvarez, De Paul. Barrios, Gallagher; Griezmann, Sorloth

The probable lineup for Osasuna in the "system of play."

Herrera; Areso, Catena, Boyomo, Bretones; Garcia, Ibanez, Torro, Oros; Budimir, Garcia

Comfortable Win for Atleti

We are tipping the home side to make it 14 consecutive victories by winning the match by a margin of two goals or more as the first of our Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna predictions.

Simeone’s strikeforce has been deadly on their 13-match winning run, scoring an average of 2.62 goals per game. The manager has plenty of depth in his squad and their ability to sustain their performance levels makes them deadly in the latter stages of matches.

Osasuna lack a scoring touch, particularly in away games. Despite being 10th in the league, they have scored the fourth-fewest goals on the road this season, with an average of 0.62 per game.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Bet 1: Atletico Madrid -1 Handicap with odds of 2.018 on 1xBet

Sorloth Makes the Most of His Opportunities

Alexander Sorloth earned a move to Atletico Madrid thanks to his goalscoring exploits for Villarreal last season. He hasn’t nailed down a place in the starting 11, but he has got a decent amount of playing time and has been effective off the bench.

Sorloth scored the winning goal at the Camp Nou in Atleti’s last league game. That took his tally to four goals in his last five league appearances for the club. It’s unclear whether he will start against Osasuna, but he will get an opportunity to make an impact.

Over the past year, the striker has averaged 0.96 goals per 90 minutes played, which puts him in the top 1% of forwards across Europe’s top five leagues. Sorloth’s clinical nature could prove to be vital in the title race.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Bet 2:Alexander Sorloth Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.20 on 1xBet

Osusuna Lack Creative Spark

The last of our Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna predictions is under 0.5 goals for the visitors.

Diego Simeone has earned a reputation for being a defensive coach. While this assessment somewhat undermines his teams, Atleti still boast the best defensive record in La Liga this season. They have conceded just 0.67 goals per game in the league, 0.33 fewer than the reigning champions, Real Madrid.

Osasuna have failed to score in half of their away matches this season. Their last game on the road was against relegation-threatened Espanyol. Ruben Pena’s men had just six shots in that game and an xG of 0.29. The signs are ominous ahead of the trip to Madrid.

With Atletico Madrid in imperious form, it should be one-way traffic when they face Osasuna this weekend. Revenge should serve as further motivation after Simeone’s side suffered a 4-1 defeat in this fixture last season. That disappointment is long behind them, and everything points to a 14th consecutive victory for Los Colchoneros here.