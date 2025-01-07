Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Predictions: Semi-final showdown in Saudi

Expert's top 3 bets for ATH Bilbao vs Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup semi-final, Wednesday 8 PM. Get our football predictions and forecasts here.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

Barcelona to win at odds of 1.91 on 1xBet, equating to a 52.4% chance of Barcelona winning.

Raphinha to score at odds of 2.875 on 1xBet , indicating a 34% chance of the French forward scoring.

Half time draw at odds of 2.29 on 1xBet, representing a 44% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Barcelona should be expected to win against Athletic Bilbao by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona lock horns in the Spanish Cup semi-finals in Jeddah. Los Leones head into the tie on a 15-match unbeaten run across all competitions, and confidence within the camp will be high that they can extend that record in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona, however, have an incredible record over their next opponents. Their 2-1 win on matchday two of La Liga made it 14 consecutive unbeaten games against Bilbao. You have to go back to 2020 the last time Barcelona lost against them.

However, an injury-hit Barcelona side keeps this one interesting. Lamine Yamal is a major doubt, while Dani Olmo hasn’t been able to register for the fixture. Instead, the 14-time winners will turn to their Brazilian Raphinha and Polish forward Robert Lewandowski to get them over the line.

Probable Lineups for Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

The probable lineup for Athletic Bilbao:

Agirrezabala; Berchiche, Parades, Vivian, de Marcos, Prados Diaz, de Galarreta, Williams, Berenguer, Williams, Guruzeta

The probable lineup for Barcelona:

Pena; Balde, Martinez, Cubarsi, Kounde, Pedri, Casado, Lopez, Gavi, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Favourites to edge close encounter

The first of our Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona predictions is for the favourites to squeeze through to the final.

The 14-time champions may have lost two of their last five, but their record against Bilbao is too good to ignore. They also beat the Basque-based side 2-1 earlier in the season, and Bilbao’s goalscorer on that occasion, Oihan Sancet, is currently out injured. He’s a big miss for them.

Bilbao also played 120 minutes and penalties at the weekend against UD Logrones in the Copa Del Rey, where several first-team players featured. Tired legs travelling to Saudi should provide Barcelona with the edge to come out on top.

Barcelona are missing players too but with Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski in attack, the best pairing in La Liga can break down Bilbao’s defence.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Bet 1: Barcelona Victory with odds of 1.80 on 1xBet

Back Barcelona’s Brazilian

Our second Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona prediction sees us side with their Brazilian to be the hero.

Raphinha’s form this campaign has been incredible, scoring 11 La Liga goals and six in the Champions League in as many games. He’s yet to get up and running in this competition, but after just one match, he can change that in Saudi.

With all eyes on Lewandowski, Raphinha’s licence to roam across the midfield and into the final third makes him a dangerous player and one Bilbao may struggle to contain. He’s also on penalty duty which aids this tip.

He hasn’t scored for two games, but the Brazilian will be desperate to help take his team to the final.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Bet 2: Raphinha Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.875 on 1xBet

All to play for after 45 minutes

Let’s not be so quick to rule out Bilbao causing Barcelona problems. As mentioned, they are enjoying a 15-match unbeaten streak, and they won’t want to give that up so easily - especially with a place in the final on the line.

Looking at their last five previous head-to-heads, three have been drawing at half-time, with one of the others almost achieving the same result, only for Raphinha to have scored in the 45th minute back in 2023.

The last time Bilbao were behind at half-time was back in September against Roma in the Europa League - a full 18 matches ago. We advise backing the half-time draw at generous odds.