AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv Predictions: Giallorossi to bounce back

Our football expert reveals his predictions for AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv ahead of their Europa League clash scheduled for Thursday at 6:45 pm.

+

AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv:

AS Roma Victory and Over 1.5 Goals with odds of @1.74 on BetWinner , equating to a 57% chance of the hosts winning and at least two goals being scored.

, equating to a 57% chance of the hosts winning and at least two goals being scored. Multi Goals: 2-3 with odds of @2.02 on BetWinner , indicating a 50% chance of two or three goals being scored.

, indicating a 50% chance of two or three goals being scored. Both teams to score - Yes with odds of @1.83 on BetWinner, representing a 55% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

AS Roma should be expected to beat Dynamo Kyiv with a 2-1 scoreline.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Stadio Olimpico prepares to host a highly anticipated UEFA Europa League clash between AS Roma and Dynamo Kyiv.

The Giallorossi’s campaign has been underwhelming, with the team currently winless in their last four matches in the competition. A disappointing 0-1 defeat to Inter Milan in Serie A last Sunday has piled more pressure on Ivan Juric’s side.

Dynamo Kyiv travel to the Italian capital with a mixed run of form. Despite showing dominance in the Ukrainian Premier League, where they are comfortably sitting at the top, their European journey has been fraught with difficulties.

Having lost three of their last four games with a combined scoreline of 7-0 and still goalless in this season's Europa League, the Ukrainian vice-champions are yearning for a turnaround.

Probable Lineups for AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv

The probable lineup for AS Roma in the "system of play."

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Abdulhamid, Le Fée, Pisilli, Angelino; Soulé, Baldanzi; Dovbyk.

The probable lineup for Dynamo Kyiv in the "system of play."

Bushchan; Dubinchak, Mykhavko, Popov, Karavaiev; Shaparenko, Brazhko, Mykhailenko; Voloshyn, Vanat, Kabaiev.

Pressure Mounts on Juric’s Roma

Sitting in mid-table and four points adrift of the UEFA Champions League spots, the Giallorossi require a resurgence, and a win against Dynamo Kyiv would be a vital step forward. Juric is currently at a decisive point in his tenure. The team’s recent performance—one win, two draws, and two losses in the last five matches—indicates the need for immediate improvement.

However, the club continues to express confidence in the manager, with reports showing his position is secure for the time being. Still, the upcoming matches against Dynamo Kyiv and Fiorentina could be decisive for his long-term future.

Our AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv predictions indicate Roma will count on the flair and creativity of Paulo Dybala, whose return to form will be pivotal. Captain Lorenzo Pellegrini will aim to control the game’s tempo from midfield.

The potential return of Stephan El Shaarawy could be a game-changer for Roma’s offensive dynamics. However, ongoing tactical adjustments due to injuries, like that of Saelemaekers, have deprived the hosts of a viable option on the right-hand side of their attack.

AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv Bet 1: PSG Victory and Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.74 with BetWinner

Home dominance, European struggles

Thanks to Vladyslav Vanat’s brace, Dynamo came off a strong domestic win, defeating Obolon Kyiv 5-1. Their challenge now lies in translating this domestic superiority onto the European stage. Expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, the visitors will likely focus on exploiting fast breaks.

Pressuring Roma’s build-up play and capitalising on any defensive errors will be key if they are to stand any chance of collecting their second win in 14 attempts (D5 L7) against Italian sides.

Vanat’s goal-scoring capability (14 goals in 30 games this season) will be vital in any potential upset against Roma. Mykola Shaparenko’s creative prowess in midfield provides depth, while Oleksandr Karavaev’s versatility offers both defensive solidity and support in wing play.

Goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan is expected to be in for a testing night, given Roma have only failed to score once (last Sunday) in their last 29 games at the Stadio Olimpico.

AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv Bet 2: Multi Goals: 2-3 @ 2.02 with BetWinner

Roma’s pedigree on show once again

This will be the fifth competitive meeting between Roma and Dynamo Kyiv, all taking place in the UEFA Champions League group stage, where the history has been evenly split.

During the 2004-05 season, Dynamo Kyiv secured a memorable 3-0 victory against Roma on Italian soil. However, Roma came back stronger in the 2007-08 season, securing two wins.

The Giallorossi have reached at least the semi-finals of a major European competition for the past four seasons, and their European record at home is impressive.

Since 2020, they have won 20 games, drawn six, and lost only two. With Juric’s side eager to address recent criticism and capitalise on their home advantage, they are predicted to claim the three points.

Dynamo Kyiv have yet to score in the competition. However, they managed to get on the scoresheet in all three of their Champions League preliminary matches played away from home, against Partizan Belgrade, Rangers, and RB Salzburg.

The hosts have kept only one clean sheet at home this season. Therefore, betting on a high-scoring match looks like a sound choice in this AS Roma vs Dynamo Kyiv predictions piece.