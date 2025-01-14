Arsenal vs Tottenham Predictions: Son to Spoil the Party

Our football expert presents his top three bets for the Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League clash, set for this Wednesday at 9 pm.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Tottenham

Draw with odds of 5.15 on BetWinner , equating to a 19% & 20% chance of two teams sharing the points.

, equating to a 19% & 20% chance of two teams sharing the points. Heung-Min Son to score with odds of 4.00 on BetWinner , indicating a 25% chance of the South Korean forward scoring.

, indicating a 25% chance of the South Korean forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of 1.60 on BetWinner, representing a 60% & 64% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Arsenal and Tottenham are expected to draw against each other by a scoreline of 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The North London derby takes centre stage on Wednesday evening, with both clubs desperate for three points for different reasons.

Arsenal are pursuing their title ambitions behind Liverpool, while Spurs are currently languishing in 12th place and need to find a way to salvage their season.

The hosts head into this key clash winless in their last two matches. Having previously not impressed against Ipswich and Everton at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta has some work ahead of him. The Spaniard has acknowledged plans to explore the transfer window before the end of the month, although not many expected his interest in a Manchester United player.

Spurs ended their dismal run of four matches without a win with a 1-0 victory against Liverpool in the EFL Cup. Ange Postecoglou will be eager for his team to replicate that performance in the Premier League, as the Australian is determined to secure his job.

Although Arsenal have dominated this fixture in recent years, especially at home, they had to settle for a 2-2 draw last season. Spurs might just spring another surprise under the Emirates lights this week.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Tottenham

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; Calafiori, Gabriel, Saliba, Timber, Merino, Partey, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nwaneri, Jesus

The probable lineup for Tottenham in the "system of play."

Kinsky; Spence, Gray, Dragusin, Porro, Bissouma, Bentancur, Bergvall, Son, Kulusevski, Solanke

Spurs to Spring a Surprise

It has not been a good season for Spurs so far, but their 1-0 victory over Liverpool should boost the team’s confidence. It’s also worth noting they have only suffered two narrow defeats in their last five away games, and those came against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

Aside from those, they beat Man City 4-0 and drew with Rangers in the Europa League. The situation is not as negative as some reports suggest.

Arsenal head into this match-up slightly out of form, and performances at the Emirates haven’t been convincing in recent weeks. Drawing with Everton, losing to Newcastle, and just getting over the line against Ipswich all highlight their dip in form. Spurs can frustrate their rivals, as they did last season, and they could pinch another draw.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Bet 1: Draw with odds of 5.15 on BetWinner

Emirates Performer Worth Backing

The second of our Arsenal vs Tottenham predictions focuses on the anytime goalscorer market. While Heung-Min Son hasn’t been at his best in recent weeks, the Spurs captain enjoys playing at the Emirates.

The 32-year-old scored in the 2-2 draw last season, the 3-1 loss in 2021 and in their 2-0 win in 2018. With three goals from his last five visits, Son will play a crucial role if his side are to get anything out of the match.

Arsenal have recently conceded two at home against Newcastle and Crystal Palace, and as mentioned, their performances haven’t been as good of late. Son appears to be a solid outside bet to keep his good form at this stadium.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Bet 2: Heung-Min Son Anytime Scorer with odds of 4.00 on BetWinner

Action-packed Evening Anticipated

The third of our Arsenal vs Tottenham predictions focuses on both teams finding the back of the net.

We have already discussed how the visitors can unlock Arsenal’s defence. However, it’s important to point out the hosts have scored in every North London derby at home since 2000, except for one.

Arsenal have also scored in eight of their last ten matches at home across all competitions. With Spurs only keeping two clean sheets out of a possible 10 on the road, they are likely to concede again.

Although we are leaning towards the draw, both teams can score in this key clash and help secure our selection.