Arsenal vs Monaco Predictions: Arteta to get his Gunners back on track

Our betting expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Arsenal vs Monaco ahead of this Champions League fixture, this Wednesday at 9 pm.

Arsenal vs Monaco Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Monaco

Arsenal Victory with odds of 1.35 on 1xBet , equating to a 76% chance of the North London club winning.

, equating to a 76% chance of the North London club winning. Kai Havertz to score with odds of 2.40 on 1xBet , indicating a 38% chance of the German forward scoring.

, indicating a 38% chance of the German forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of 2.03 on 1xBet, representing a 48% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Arsenal should be expected to win against Monaco by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal return to Champions League play this week as they take on Monaco at the Emirates Stadium. After a disappointing draw against Fulham, Mikel Arteta will want his players to pick themselves up and continue their good form in front of their own supporters.

His team has performed well in this revamped tournament, securing ten points from five matches, which maintains their position in the top eight. Arsenal are also two from two at home without conceding, and another win would put the pressure back on to their rivals.

Monaco, however, are right behind them in eighth. Although they have yet to lose on the road (W1 D1), the French side would have been disappointed to drop points away to Dinamo Zagreb. They can’t afford to drop many more points if they want to qualify for the knockout stage automatically.

Carry on reading to find our best Arsenal vs Monaco predictions below.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Monaco

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; Zinchenko, Kiwior, Saliba, Timber, Rice, Partey, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

The probable lineup for Monaco in the "system of play."

Majecki; Henrique, Kehrer, Singo, Vanderson, Camara, Matazo, Golovin, Minamino, Akliouche, Ilenikhena

Narrow victory on the horizon

It may not be going exactly to plan for Arsenal in the Premier League, but their overall home form in every competition has been strong - and that also includes the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won eight and drawn two at the Emirates this season, and Monaco will have their work cut out if they are to stop that. Arsenal breezed past both Nottingham Forest and Man United in front of their fans in recent weeks, while Monaco recorded defeats to both Nice and Marseille.

Supporters will be looking for a response following the draw with Fulham, and they will have the chance to see it during the night game.

Arsenal vs Monaco Bet 1: Monaco Victory with odds of 1.35 on 1xBet

Stick with the German to score

If Arsenal are to forget about their weekend draw with Fulham and secure the three points, they are going to need their leading striker to deliver.

Having been rested against Nottingham Forest, the 25-year-old scored in back-to-back matches, including against Sporting away in the Champions League.

That now brings his tally up to nine goals across all competitions, and with Arsenal’s goals at home in this competition hard to come by a little, Arteta will slot his German back into the starting XI.

Havertz has been excellent this campaign, and it’ll be no surprise to see him return to the scoresheet.

Arsenal vs Monaco Bet 2: Kai Havertz to score with odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

Gunners to be caught out

Our final Arsenal vs Monaco prediction is actually siding with the visitors to cause a few issues.

The hosts haven’t been bullet proof defensively in recent weeks, conceding in three of their last five matches. Additionally, they’ve only kept three clean sheets in their last ten matches.

Monaco arrive in London on the back of a 2-0 win over Toulouse and have successfully scored in their last five matches. Although they have lost two of those matches, Arsenal should capitalize on this; however, when Monaco are in form, they are lethal in the attacking third and capable of scoring on Wednesday night.