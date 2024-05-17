Arsenal vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners to push Man City to the final whistle

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Arsenal’s final Premier League showdown with Everton, including 4.00 odds on the winning margin.

+

After Manchester City swept aside fellow North Londoners Tottenham during the week, the race for the Premier League title goes down to the final day.

Arsenal vs Everton Betting Tips

Matchbet & totals - Arsenal & under 2.5 goals @ 2.15 with Dafabet

Anytime goalscorer - Martin Odegaard @ 2.80 with Dafabet

Winning margin - Arsenal to win by two goals @ 3.95 with Dafabet

All odds are courtesy of Dafabet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

New to Dafabet ? Learn all about the Dafabet welcome bonus

? Learn all about the Haven't joined Dafabet yet? Explore our comprehensive Dafabet registration guide

yet? Explore our comprehensive guide Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Kenya

Arsenal’s equation is simple, nothing less than a victory is required for them to stand a chance of lifting the league trophy for the first time in 20 years.

While they can’t control what goes on over in Manchester, Arsenal must focus on what’s in front of them - a much-improved Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

Sean Dyche has overseen one of the most difficult campaigns for the Toffees with their points deduction due to breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Nonetheless, Everton secured their Premier League status with a few games left to play and would have been near mid-table if it weren’t for that eight-point deduction.

The Merseysiders have nothing more to play for on the last day except perhaps pride and hope to jump up a place or two in the league standings.

Everton’s visits to Arsenal on the last day haven’t gone well for the away side, a positive sign for the home faithful.

Familiar final day

Mikel Arteta’s troops understand what’s at stake on Sunday. Anything besides victory simply hands the league title over to Manchester City for a fourth consecutive season.

However, the way the Gunners have played this calendar year suggests they will be up for it from the first whistle.

Arsenal enjoy a record of 10 straight wins in the last league game of the season and are unbeaten in 16.

They’ve won three of the last four league head-to-heads but coming up against a well-organised team means they may not be as free-scoring as they usually are.

Everton have kept the most number of clean sheets (13) behind the Gunners, which is why the North Londoners could have a tough time racking up the goals here.

Arsenal vs Everton Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & totals - Arsenal & under 2.5 goals @ 2.15 with Dafabet

Martin the magician

Martin Odegaard has been the heartbeat of the Arsenal attack this term. The magician has made everyone around him tick.

The captain scored eight goals and bagged as many assists in 34 appearances. His last goal came four games ago against Wolves.

However, the Norwegian should be key to unlocking a stubborn defence in Everton who will probably employ a low block on Sunday.

Odegaard’s striking ability from distance could be the spark for the hosts to go on to win the game.

Arsenal vs Everton Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Martin Odegaard @ 2.80 with Dafabet

The most popular margin

Arteta’s men may not enjoy their free-flowing football, especially with nerves surrounding what’s at stake.

It could be a sketchy affair at the Emirates but the hosts should come out on top. Their most popular winning margin at home is by two goals, occurring five times.

Meanwhile, Everton’s record on the road suggests a defeat by two goals isn’t a far-fetched idea. Three of their eight away defeats occurred by a two-goal margin.