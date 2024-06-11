Angola vs Cameroon Predictions: Cameroon to Win and Both Teams to Score

Our football predictions expert brings you three best bets for Angola vs Cameroon with the teams set to face each other on Tuesday at 9 pm.

Angola vs Cameroon Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Angola vs Cameroon

Cameroon to win with odds of 2.65 on MozzartBet, equating to a 37.7% chance the visitors will win.

1st half multi-goal 1 @ 2.40 with MozzartBet

Both teams to score with odds of 2.20 on MozzartBet

Cameroon to win 2-1 in a closely contested match.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Cameroon are top of CAF World Cup qualifying Group D after three matches, but that could all change on Tuesday. A defeat in Angola could see them drop out of the top two, making this a massive fixture.

Angola are unbeaten in their three qualifiers thus far. They drew both of their qualifiers before January’s African Cup of Nations. Palancas Negras managed to make it to the knockout stages of that tournament where they were narrowly beaten by Nigeria, the eventual runners-up.

Last week’s 1-0 win over Eswatini put them in a good position ahead of this crunch clash. Angola are now just two points behind Tuesday’s opponent. Pedro Goncalves counts on home advantage to make a difference against Cameroon.

Cameroon won their last game against Cape Verde 4-1. It was Marc Brys’s first game in charge of the Indomitable Lions. A public spat with Samuel Eto’o initially meant Brys was relieved of his duties, but he was reinstated following a public apology from the Barcelona legend.

Despite the chaos, Cameroon are sitting pretty in qualifying. A win over Angola would solidify their commanding position after four matches. It will be interesting to see if they can match the level of performance that sank Cape Verde.

Probable Lineups for Angola vs Cameroon

The probable lineup for Angola in the "system of play."

Neblu; Mata, Gasper, Carmo, Cruz; Fredy, Show, Nteka; Milson, Mabululu, Dala

The probable lineup for Cameroon in the "system of play."

Onana; Tchatchoua, Ngadeu, Wooh, Tolo; Hongla, Baleba, Anguissa; Mbeumo, Aboubakar, Ngamaleu

-Angola vs Cameroon Bet 1: Cameroon to win with odds of 2.65 on MozzartBet

Cameroon are one of the giants of African football. They have won the AFCON on five occasions and qualified for more World Cups than any other side on the continent.

As their experience and expertise could be pivotal, we are backing them at odds of 2.65 to win with MozzartBet. After replacing Rigobert Song, Brys couldn't have hoped for a better start on the field.

Angola failed to win both of their friendly matches in March. The win over Eswatini last week was a welcome return to winning ways for Palancas Negras, but Cameroon represents a step up in class.

Angola vs Cameroon Bet 2: 1st half multi-goal 1 @ 2.40 with MozzartBet

The next of our Angola vs Cameroon predictions is for the first half to see one or two goals.

Goals have been scarce in Angola’s three qualifying matches so far. All the goals scored in their three matches occurred in the first half, but we should see plenty of action when they take on Cameroon.

There has been a goal in the first half in all three of Cameroon’s qualifiers and this bet has won in two of the three. Four of the five goals in the match against Cape Verde came in the first half. Brys will be keen for his side to start quickly here, but another glut of first-half goals seems unlikely. As a result, we are backing one or two goals to be scored before the break.

Angola vs Cameroon Bet 3: Both teams to score with odds of 2.20 on MozzartBet

Angola’s win over Eswatini was their first home match in qualifying and it saw them score their first goal. As they are playing in front of their home fans once again on Tuesday, we are backing them to get on the scoresheet. This bet is available at odds of 2.25 with MozzartBet.

Cameroon’s defence has wilted of late. They have been without a clean sheet since their 3-0 win over Mauritius back in November. Since then, they have conceded in all seven of their matches. The first six of those were while Rigobert Song was in the hotseat, but conceding at home to Cape Verde last week shows the issues persist.