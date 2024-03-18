22Bet App Kenya - How to Download the App for Android and iOS Devices?

The 22Bet app is available for Android and iOS users. From our experience, we found the app easy to install on both device types.

How to Download the 22Bet Android App in Kenya?

To download the Android app in Kenya, you need to visit the website and use the download link provided. The steps above will guide you in the process.

But if you have downloaded the 22Bet apk file on your Android device, follow the steps below to install it:

Locate the downloaded file on your mobile browser and open it. You might get a pop-up window that requests that you allow app installation from unknown sources. Tap ‘Settings’ to open your device’s settings. Toggle the “Allow for this source” slider to enable the installation. The next page provides an additional warning about the change you have just made. Do not worry. Confirm the change and wait for the timedown to complete. Finally, tap ‘OK’ to confirm.’ Return to the previous page and tap “Install.” The installation process will start and may take a moment. Open the app once the installation is complete.

Your Android app for 22Bet has been installed successfully. You can now proceed to open it for use.

What Are the 22Bet Android System Requirements?

The Android system requirements to install the 22Bet mobile apk file are basic. Using the app on a device that does not meet these criteria may lead to impaired functionality.

We have listed them below:

Operating System: Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher.

Storage Space: About 100 MB of free space on the device.

RAM/ROM: At least 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM.

Most Android devices today will meet these specifications. Aside from specs, it is also important to have a stable internet connection for a successful download and installation.

How to Download the 22Bet iOS App in Kenya?

To download the 22Bet app in Kenya for iOS, follow the steps below:

Tap the iOS download link on the 22Bet website. This takes you to the Apple app store, where you can download the app. Tap the ‘Get’ icon to begin the download process. You may need to input your Apple password for the installation to complete. Your app is ready for use after installation.

22Bet iOS System Requirements Table

The iOS requirements to install the mobile app are basic. We have listed them below:

Operating System: iOS 11.0 or later.

Storage Space: About 100 MB of free space on the device.

The app is compatible with both iPhones and iPads. You will also need a stable internet connection to download and install.

What Are the Features of the 22Bet App?

The 22Bet app for iOS and Android is packed with a wide range of features. We tested the apps and found that users can access all features available on the website.

Simple and Intuitive Design

Both the Android and iOS versions of the app are designed to be easy to use. Navigation is simple and intuitive, thanks to a user-friendly design.

The loading speed is fast, and users will have no problem accessing the features quickly. The user interface is available in both dark and light modes.

Registration and Account Management

Setting up a 22Bet account is seamless with the app. A first-time punter on the app will only have to provide a functional phone number to create an account.

The process is quick and can be completed in a minute or two. After completing your 22Bet registration, players can log in and manage their accounts easily with the app.

All account management features on the website are also available on the app. These include withdrawals, deposits, and others.

Sports Betting

The app is designed to allow users access to a wide range of sports events. All sports events available on the website are also available on the app.

These events are also available for pre-match and live bettings. The betting markets remain the same, alongside the odds.

Casino Games

Casino lovers are not left out. Players can play several casino games on the app.

These include slots from popular providers like Mancala, SmartSoft, and Manna Play. Live casino titles from Absolute Live Gaming, Evolution, Winfinity, and others are also playable on the app.

Live Betting

The app is equipped with a live betting feature with robust betting markets. This allows punters to bet on ongoing events quickly and conveniently.

The live betting feature covers football, tennis, basketball, ice hockey, and horse racing. Esports games like Mortal Kombat, Dead or Alive, and Street Fighter are also accessible.

Live Streaming

More than betting on live games, players can also watch them live. The live streaming feature on the The mobile app allows users to watch selected sports events live as they unfold.

To see which games are available for streaming, tap “Stream” under the Sports section in the app.

Promotions and Offers

Using the app does not prevent users from accessing promotions and bonuses. The app allows users to participate in several offers, including the welcome bonus.

For example, a first user can choose between the Casino and Sports welcome bonus during registration on the app.

How to Register on the 22Bet App?

Users can only maximise the features of the app if they have an account. From our experience, creating an account with the app is straightforward.

The platform requires every user to be a Kenyan resident aged 18 or older. Follow the steps below to complete your 22Bet registration:

Open the app on your device and click ‘Registration’ on the homepage. Provide your phone number, create a password, and input the promo code. Choose between the Sport and Casino bonus options. Tick the boxes to agree to the terms and conditions, privacy policy, and age limit. Tap the green ‘Mark’ icon to continue and pass the security checks. Click ‘Send Code’ on the next page to get a confirmation code. Input the confirmation code sent to your phone number and tap ‘Activate.’

What Is the 22Bet Welcome Bonus on Mobile?

22Bet offers a welcome bonus to every new user who joins the platform. Every new user who signs up on the app can choose between a Sports or Casino welcome bonus.

The Sports bonus includes 100% of the first deposit, up to KES 19,000. The Casino welcome bonus is a 100% bonus of up to KES 35,000.

To qualify for the bonus, a user must:

Create an account and choose between Sports and Casino welcome bonus during registration.

Provide all the required information under the ‘My Account’ section.

Deposit KES 150 minimum for the Sports bonus and KES 125 minimum for the casino bonus.

Wager the bonus within seven days to avoid cancellation.

A player must also meet specific wagering requirements to be able to access and use the bonus after receiving it.

How to Deposit and Withdraw Money on 22Bet?

Deposits and withdrawals are integral aspects of an excellent betting experience. Our research showed that the deposit and withdrawal processes on 22Bet are safe and easy.

22Bet offers only a handful of payment options for both withdrawals and deposits. We expect the bookie to provide more in the future.

Players may only deposit and withdraw funds using mobile money through Mpesa and Airtel Money.

Each of these methods has its maximum and minimum amounts. There are no transaction fees, and payments are usually instant.

Deposit Money on 22Bet

To deposit money on the app, log in to your account and proceed to the “Account Management” section.

Under the “Deposit” tab, choose your preferred deposit method. Next, input the deposit amount and confirm to complete the process.

Withdraw Money on 22Bet

Just like deposits, users can initiate a 22Bet withdrawal on the app. To do this, log in to your account and go to the “Account Management” section.

Under the “Withdrawal” tab, choose the preferred withdrawal method. Type in the amount to be withdrawn in the space provided, and confirm to complete the withdrawal process.

What Is the Difference Between the 22Bet Mobile Version and the Betting App?

As part of our research, we compared the 22Bet mobile site with the mobile app.

Our observations revealed that both options are different. Therefore, users will not get the mobile app experience even if they switch to the mobile site.

For example, the 22Bet app experience is simpler and more intuitive. The features are well-arranged on the app, making navigation a breeze, and the load time is faster on the app, with pages opening with a single tap.

The mobile version, on the other hand, appears clumsy despite being lighter. It can get a bit confusing for first-time users.

It is important to note that the mobile version has a few advantages over the mobile app. We found that certain features and options are unavailable on the mobile app.

For instance, the mobile app does not cover game sections like Virtual Sports, Hunting and Fishing, Scratch Cards, and 22Games altogether. On the other hand, features like Betslip Scanner and Widgets are unavailable on the website’s mobile version.

How Does the 22Bet App Compare to Other Apps in Kenya?

The app is one of many mobile betting apps in the market. We reviewed the best betting apps and compared 22Bet with other top Kenyan betting apps.

22Bet App vs ChezaCash App

Comparing 22Bet and ChezaCash mobile apps revealed the former as the clear winner. The 22Bet app sports a more robust design with a better user interface.

The ChezaCash app is essentially the mobile version of the website pushed into an app, and it is very light with limited features. For instance, there is no live-streaming feature on the ChezaCash app.

22Bet App vs 1xBet App

Both the 22Bet and 1xBet mobile apps have a lot in common. The user interface and overall design are very similar.

Both apps allow users to access every feature on the website, including games, betting markets, live betting and live streaming. Users can also perform their account management activities on the apps.

What Is Our Review of the 22Bet App?

We rate the app as one of the best mobile betting apps in the Kenyan market. This rating is based on the fact that the app excels in almost every department.

The design is modern and sophisticated, packing in tons of features. Kenyan players can open an account, fund it, and play most of the games available on the platform.

The deposit and withdrawal processes are also quick and safe on the app. New bettors can access the welcome bonus when using the app.

Other promotions and bonuses dedicated to existing users are also accessible via the app. Features like live betting, live streaming, bet slip scanners, and more are all available on the app.

Overall, the app is designed to provide a bettor with a pleasant betting experience, as described in our 22Bet review.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Download and installation are quick and seamless Some game sections are unavailable on the app Simple, user-friendly, and easy-to-navigate interface Requires a strong and stable internet connection to run optimally Live betting and live streaming are available on the app The app is lighter and loads faster than the website’s mobile version

FAQs - 22Bet App Kenya

Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the app in Kenya:

Is the 22Bet app available in Kenya?

Yes, the app is available in Kenya to punters who are at least 18 years old and reside in the country.

How to install the 22Bet app?

Users can download the iOS and Android apps by following the dedicated links on the 22Bet website. Make sure you have enough space and a strong internet connection to get the app.

Why is my 22Bet app not working well?

The app requires a strong and constant internet connection to work. Check your internet connection and try again. Also, ensure your device meets the minimum requirements for the app.

Can I place live bets through the 22Bet app?

Yes, live betting is available on the app. Bettors can play live bets like they do on the website. It covers a wide range of sports and betting markets.

How to delete the 22Bet app

You can delete the app from your device by uninstalling it. Go to your Settings, then Apps, and locate the app. Then, uninstall it to delete it from your mobile device.