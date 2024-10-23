The 100% Club: Back these 3 Teams with Perfect Records in the Goal Markets

As October nears its business end, most European leagues are a few matches in.

Yet, even with a fairly significant sample size of form and data to analyse, some teams still boast a perfect record in specific metrics—the data point table toppers—the 100%ers.

Is it as simple as connecting the dots between a 100%er and the respective betting market? Let's run the rule over a few of them below ahead of the weekend’s football schedule.

100%er Matches Market Odds Augsburg vs Dortmund: BTTS and O2.5 1.70 Paks vs Kecksemet: BTTS and O2.5 2.18 West Ham vs Man United: BTTS and O2.5 1.75

Thorup to target tricky spot for Dortmund: The Bundesliga’s Metric Toppers

Over 2.5 Goals has landed in 100% (7/7) of Augsburg matches in 2024/25 - the only team with a 100% hit rate in the Bundesliga. In such a goal-heavy competition, being the only team to hit over 2.5 goals in every match is quite an achievement.

The bookmakers have set the odds for Over 2.5 Goals at 1.53. However, we can tag BTTS to that price for a much more palatable 1.80 position at the weekend. Augsburg have scored in 5 of their 7 outings in 2024/25.

Their opponents, Borussia Dortmund, will go to the Bernabéu midweek to play out what was last season's UCL final. This presents an opportunity for Augsburg head coach Jess Thorup to outwit and capitalise on the scheduling.

BVB have lost both matches (5-1 and 2-1) following midweek UEFA Champions League ties so far. It's reasonable to expect Augsburg to register at least one goal on home soil. They've scored 2+ in each game this season: 2-2, 3-1, 2-3, and 2-1.

Augsburg matches averaged 3.06 goals per 90 at home last campaign, with BTTS hitting in 71% of games, ending the season with 26 scored and 26 conceded. This match-up, usually a high-scoring encounter, finished 1-1 in Bavaria last season before a 5-1 result in the reverse fixture in Dortmund. However, the underlying data in the Draw suggests onlookers were slightly shortchanged: 1.82xG vs 2.72xG from 20 vs 24 shots.

As Hungry For Goals As It Gets: Paks line up bottom dwellers for shooting practice

Paks have been involved in all nine matches where Over 2.5 Goals has landed this season.

Interestingly, the away side follow a Hungarian-only recruitment policy, similar to Athletic Club in La Liga. They should arrive full of confidence after turning over league leaders Ferencvaros 3-1 as 4.10 underdogs before the international break and sweeping past Debrecen 0-5 in their last game.

If we take all competitions into consideration this season, Paks have recorded over 2.5 goals in 16 of 18 matches, with the two outliers coming in Europe. That's impressive.

Analysing the Hungarian top flight more generally, it's a league that has overseen three or more strikes in 35/50 (63%) fixtures in 2024/25. That strike rate places them in the top ten leagues worldwide for Over 2.5. To make a comparison, the Premier League is currently running at a 55% hit rate, with 44/80 games breaching Over 2.5.

The one big let-down or concern is the head-to-head record versus Kecksemet. In the previous five meetings, Over 2.5 Goals has landed just once. While that’s a bit discouraging, Paks’ performances in the 2024/25 season have made this a reliable angle to trust.

Kecksemet currently sit bottom of Hungary’s leading division, conceding 1.70 goals per 90, whilst struggling at the other end. We might need the hosts, Paks, to carry the load in this match.

Hosts Keen On Hammer Blow: Shared Expectancy Should Encourage Goals

Make your home form count, they say. That's likely what was going through Julen Lopetegui's mind when settling into life in London - 'make the London Stadium a fortress and we'll be just fine,' he must have thought before the opening day home loss to Aston Villa (1-2).

That didn’t quite go as planned. West Ham have lost three of four games on their own patch, with the 4-1 victory against Ipswich being the only positive. Their perfect Over 2.5 Goals strike rate at home includes scores of: 1-2, 1-3, 0-3, and 4-1.

Once again, the bookmakers prove no mugs, with Over 2.5 at 1.57. However, we can take a reasonable 1.75 price by tagging on BTTS, which should come close if West Ham oversee another goal-laden outing at home.

Man United will be buoyed by the recent Brentford win, which was always going to be a tricky fixture. With Erik ten Hag’s job not quite safe, he’ll expect to follow last weekend up with another three points to silence any naysayers. Both sides are top heavy, so it’s likely both will contribute.