Football fashion expert

For those who don’t know me, my name is Daniel-Yaw Miller. Between 2021 and 2025, I was a full-time reporter at The Business of Fashion, where I founded the publication's first ever sports-focused vertical, covering industry titans like Nike and the converging worlds of luxury, athletes and sport. After leaving that role, I decided I still wanted a platform to connect with my readers and the amazing community I had built at the intersection of sports, fashion and culture. So SportsVerse was born. In February, I teamed up with leading sports-culture media platform OffBall which has changed the game since launching last year.