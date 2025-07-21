Patrick Tchanhoun

French and European Football Correspondent

📝 Bio: Passionate about football and a lifelong lover of LaLiga, shaped by the Bale-Benzema-Cristiano trio. Dreamed of becoming a professional footballer, but instead chose the path of sports journalism. After completing a Baccalauréat Série A1 and studying Communication up to the undergraduate level, trained in print journalism before moving into radio and then digital media. Joined GOAL as an editor in 2023, after collaborations with several international sports media outlets. A keen follower of the Benin Cheetahs, also holds a soft spot for Algeria, Ghana, and Senegal.

⚽ My Football Story: Football awakening began in June 2003, during the 2004 AFCON qualifiers, with the memorable victory of the Squirrels over Sudan (3-0), marked by a double from Oumar Tchomogo and a goal from Mouritala Ogounbiyi. Since that day, passion has only grown, taking me from print media to the pages of GOAL, always with the same drive to tell football stories.

🎯 Areas of Expertise: LaLiga, Premier League, and Ligue 1 (analysis and writing); African and European football; major football competitions (AFCON, World Cup, Champions League, Euro).

🌟 Favorite Football Moment: Sulley Muntari’s powerful strike (Ghana) against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals, a goal that thrilled an entire continent, though the Black Stars ultimately fell in the penalty shootout.