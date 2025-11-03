Maurits Linders

Flamengo: The gazelle ready to sprint onto the global stage

Flamengo, the “Crown Jewel” of South American football, located in the famous Rio de Janeiro, with stable finances and over forty million football crazy fans, presents private equity (PE) with an incredible opportunity to leverage its untapped potential to improve commercial and on-field performance. Building upon its both recent continental as well as global success provides PE with a perfect window to expand and build on Flamengo’s commercial potential, building it into a true global football powerhouse.