How to get Toulouse vs Rennes tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Toulouse host Rennes on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at the Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

Their most recent league clash took place in February 2026, when Rennes secured a narrow 1-0 victory at home. The teams last met at the Stadium de Toulouse in October 2025, playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Toulouse vs Rennes, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Toulouse vs Rennes Ligue 1 kick-off?

Toulouse vs Rennes kicks off at the Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stadium de Toulouse

How to buy Toulouse vs Rennes Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Toulouse vs Rennes Ligue 1 match, you have several primary options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and reliable way to secure standard tickets at face value is through the official ticketing platform on Toulouse FC's website. You will typically need to create a free account to access ticket sales.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Toulouse vs Rennes Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Toulouse vs Rennes Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission: Typically start around €15 to €20 .

Typically start around . Sideline Seats or Central Stands: Generally range between €35 and €60+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Seats: Start around €30 to €45 for upper-tier or less central sections, depending on current availability.

Start around for upper-tier or less central sections, depending on current availability. Prime Seats or Longside Views: Start around €70 to well over €120+ depending on how close to matchday you purchase and overall market demand.

Toulouse vs Rennes Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Toulouse vs Rennes Form

Toulouse have recorded one win, two draws, and one loss across their last five competitive matches, with a friendly defeat also included in that run. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw against Troyes in Ligue 1, and they also drew 2-2 with Monaco earlier in October. A 3-2 win over Le Havre and a 0-3 victory against Le Mans show they are capable of scoring, though consistency has been difficult to maintain.

Rennes have won three and drawn one of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming in a 4-3 Ligue 1 loss to Paris FC on October 18. They followed that result with a 2-2 Europa League draw at Juventus and then bounced back with a 3-0 win over Strasbourg. Across those five games, Rennes scored ten goals and conceded seven, reflecting an attacking approach that sometimes leaves them exposed at the back.

Toulouse vs Rennes: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Rennes at home in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Ligue 1, Toulouse have won two, Rennes have won two, and one match ended in a draw. The previous encounter at the Stadium de Toulouse, played in October 2025, finished 2-2.