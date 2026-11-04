Shakhtar Donetsk host Fenerbahce on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at Stamford Bridge in London.

Their most high-profile competitive meetings came during the third qualifying round of the 2015-16 UEFA Champions League. After playing out a cagey 0-0 stalemate in the first leg in Istanbul, Shakhtar comprehensively won the return leg 3-0 to advance.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahce, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahce Champions League kick-off?

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahce kicks off at Stamford Bridge in London, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stamford Bridge

How to buy Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahce Champions League tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets for the upcoming Champions League fixture between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Fenerbahçe:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official websites of both FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Fenerbahçe SK for information regarding any allocated supporter tickets, member sale phases, or general sales for their European fixtures.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahce Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the price estimates for the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahce UEFA Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission: Typically ranges from approximately €40 to €110 depending on the seating tier and category.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard and Upper-Tier: Start from approximately €125 to €145 .

Start from approximately . Premium Seating, Longside Views, and Lower-Tier: Generally range between €160 and €330 .

Generally range between . VIP Packages, Hospitality Boxes: Can scale upwards of €550 to €600+ depending on availability.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahce Champions League: Everything you need to know

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahce Form

Shakhtar Donetsk have recorded four wins and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan, which ended a run that included a 3-1 Champions League victory over AEK Athens and a 2-1 win over FC Kolos Kovalivka in the Ukrainian Premier League. Shakhtar had won four consecutive matches before that Inter loss.

Fenerbahce have posted two wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches, with their most recent result a 2-2 Champions League draw with Slavia Prague. That followed a heavy 6-0 loss to Aston Villa in Europe, though a 3-0 Super Lig win over Alanyaspor showed they can perform domestically. Across those five games, Fenerbahce scored seven goals and conceded eleven.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahce: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2022, when Fenerbahce beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in a friendly. Prior to that, the sides met twice in Champions League qualification in 2015, with Shakhtar winning 3-0 at home in the second leg after a goalless first leg in Istanbul. Across the four recorded head-to-head fixtures, Fenerbahce have one win, Shakhtar have one win, and two matches ended level.