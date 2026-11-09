How to get Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Al Qadsiah tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Shabab Al Ahli goes head to head against Al Qadsiah in a massive AFC Champions League Elite group stage fixture. This highly anticipated match promises high stakes and incredible football action for supporters across the region.

GOAL has all of the information you need regarding match details and pricing. Read on to discover how you can secure tickets right now and support your favourite team in person.

When is Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Al Qadsiah AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Al Qadsiah in the AFC Champions League Elite is not currently available — check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Where to buy Shabab Al Ahli vs Al Qadsiah tickets?

The best place to secure your seats is through the official club and tournament ticketing portals. Fans are always encouraged to check the official channels first as allocations become available leading up to matchday.

Secondary platform Grintahub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. You can browse available seats and complete your purchase for this AFC Champions League Elite clash on Grintahub by visiting their dedicated tickets page.

How much are Shabab Al Ahli vs Al Qadsiah tickets?

Finding the cheapest ticket is often the primary goal for traveling fans and local supporters alike. When purchasing through the official club channels, standard general admission tickets for this fixture start at a highly affordable SAR 30 and generally range up to SAR 150 for lower tier seating.

On the secondary market like Grintahub, ticket prices start at approximately SAR 60 for general access passes. Acting quickly is the best strategy to lock in the lowest price point before matchday demand increases.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Al Qadsiah AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Al Qadsiah Form

Shabab Al-Ahli have won three and lost two of their last five matches, producing a W3-D0-L2 record. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Sharjah in the ADNOC Pro League, which followed a 2-0 loss to Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite. Prior to that run of defeats, they beat Al-Ain twice and Esteghlal 2-0 in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across those five games, Shabab Al-Ahli scored nine goals and conceded four.

Al Qadsiah have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite, which followed a 6-0 victory over Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League. The only defeat in that run came against Al Hilal, who edged them 3-2. Qadsiah scored 15 goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Al Qadsiah: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC and Al Qadsiah across recent meetings. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available.