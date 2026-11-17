Salzburg host Sparta Prague on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.

Their most notable recent encounter took place in the league phase of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League on September 18, 2024. In that fixture, Sparta Prague secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Salzburg at the epet ARENA in Prague.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Salzburg vs Sparta Prague, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Salzburg vs Sparta Prague Europa League kick-off?

Salzburg vs Sparta Prague kicks off at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Europa League - Game Week 6 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Red Bull Arena

How to buy Salzburg vs Sparta Prague Europa League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Salzburg vs Sparta Prague Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can be acquired directly through FC Red Bull Salzburg's official ticketing platform. For this specific fixture, ticket purchases may require logging into a pre-existing registered account due to club sales criteria.

Tickets can be acquired directly through FC Red Bull Salzburg's official ticketing platform. For this specific fixture, ticket purchases may require logging into a pre-existing registered account due to club sales criteria. Away Section Tickets: Traveling Sparta Prague supporters typically need to coordinate ticket requests and allocations directly through Sparta Prague's official away travel ticketing portal.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Europa League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Salzburg vs Sparta Prague Europa League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Salzburg vs Sparta Prague Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

North Curve / Fan Sector (Standing): Start at €36 .

Start at . Bullidikidz Curve: Full price tickets cost €48 .

Full price tickets cost . South / Curves Lower Tier: Full price seats are available for €54 .

Full price seats are available for . North / South / Curves Upper Tier: Full price pricing is set at €60 .

Full price pricing is set at . East / West Upper Tier (Sides): Full price tickets range from €69 to €75.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lower Tier / General Admission: Generally start at approximately €65 to €70 .

Generally start at approximately . Mid-Range / Category 1 Seats: Typically range between €95 and €160 .

Typically range between . Premium / VIP Resale: Frequently scale upwards from €180 to €280+.

Salzburg vs Sparta Prague Europa League: Everything you need to know

Salzburg vs Sparta Prague Form

Salzburg have won three, lost one and drawn none of their last five competitive matches, with their most recent outing a 3-4 victory over Sturm Graz in the Bundesliga. They also beat Austria Lustenau 5-1 and won away at LASK 1-3 in the league. Their only defeat in that run came against Anderlecht in the Europa League, a 0-2 loss. Across those five games, Salzburg scored 15 goals and conceded six.

Sparta Prague's last five matches produced one win, two draws and two defeats. They drew 1-1 with Viktoria Plzen most recently and lost 1-3 to Bournemouth in European competition. Earlier in the run they beat Slovacko 5-1 and were held 0-0 by Bohemians 1905. Sparta scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Salzburg vs Sparta Prague: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League on 18 September 2024, when Sparta Prague beat Salzburg 3-0 at home. Before that, the sides met twice in friendly competition, drawing 2-2 in July 2024 and Salzburg winning 2-1 in January 2023. Across the three recorded meetings, Sparta hold the edge with one win to Salzburg's one, with one draw.