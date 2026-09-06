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Premier League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoManchester City
Book Manchester United vs Manchester City Tickets
Rob Norcup
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How to get Manchester United vs Manchester City tickets:2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information & more

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Tickets
Premier League
Manchester United
Manchester City

You could be seated at one of the standout fixtures of the Premier League season

There’s a huge Premier League encounter arriving fast on the horizon. Manchester United's biggest match of the season takes place on Sunday, September 13, as they welcome city rivals, Manchester City, to Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs Man City TicketsBook now

You won’t want to miss this epic. Secure your seats today and you could be sat inside the Theatre of Dreams watching the momentous occasion unfold in front of your very eyes.

While most of the recent Manchester derbies at the Etihad Stadium have been a frustrating watch for Manchester United supporters, the Reds have by no means played second fiddle to their noisy neighbours at Old Trafford. In fact, Manchester United have won two and drawn one of their last four city derbies on home turf.

What awaits this time? Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester United vs Manchester City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League fixture?

Manchester United vs Manchester City kicks off at Old Trafford (Manchester), on Sunday, September 13 with a scheduled 4.30pm kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Old Trafford

Buy Manchester United tickets

Experience the atmosphere of Old Trafford live. Secure your Manchester United tickets and don’t miss out.

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  • Deluxe
  • Premium
  • Standard

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How to buy Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like LiveFootballTickets.

Man Utd vs Man City TicketsBook now

How much do Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.
Man Utd vs Man City TicketsBook now

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

MIL
L2-4
HUL
L2-0
IPS
W5-2
EVE
D2-2
SAB
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MCI

MCI - Form

ARS
L3-0
BOU
W2-1
CRY
W1-4
COV
W1-0
POR
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawManchester City
2
1
2
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
FT
Community Shield
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
5Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Manchester City lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-1-4-1
S. LammensS. LammensL. MartinezL. MartinezD. DalotD. DalotH. MaguireH. MaguireP. DorguP. DorguK. MainooK. MainooB. FernandesB. FernandesY. TielemansY. TielemansB. MbeumoB. MbeumoM. RashfordM. RashfordM. CunhaM. CunhaG. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolM. NunesM. NunesR. DiasR. DiasM. GuehiM. GuehiE. FernandezE. FernandezR. CherkiR. CherkiE. AndersonE. AndersonP. FodenP. FodenA. SemenyoA. SemenyoE. HaalandE. Haaland
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
Manchester United

Starting XI

Manchester City

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Carrick
  • E. Maresca
Manchester United

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester City

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation


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