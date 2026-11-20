Levante host Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

After Alavés claimed a narrow 2–1 home victory at Mendizorrotza on the opening weekend in August 2025, Levante responded with a decisive 2–0 triumph at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in February 2026. That most recent clash saw Levante capitalize on a second-half red card to Víctor Parada, with substitute Carlos Espí scoring twice in the closing minutes to seal all three points.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Levante vs Deportivo Alaves, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Levante vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga kick-off?

Levante vs Deportivo Alaves kicks off at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Valencia on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 16 13 Dec 2026 - 09:00 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

How to buy Levante vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Levante vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Levante UD Official Club Website: The most direct and secure way to buy standard matchday tickets is through Levante's official ticketing portal (levanteud.com). General public sales typically open a week or two before the fixture, depending on season-ticket holder release windows.

The most direct and secure way to buy standard matchday tickets is through Levante's official ticketing portal (levanteud.com). General public sales typically open a week or two before the fixture, depending on season-ticket holder release windows. Deportivo Alavés Official Channels: If you are supporting the visitors or looking for away section access, check Alavés' official ticketing platform (alaves.com). Away tickets are usually coordinated directly through the visiting club's ticket office for registered supporters' groups and general travelling fans.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Levante vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Levante vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Gol Stand Tiers (Gol Orriols & Gol Alborraya - Alto / Bajo): Starts around €50 .

Starts around . Grada Central Tiers (Grada Central Alta / Baja): Generally runs around €70 .

Generally runs around . Tribuna Lateral & Tribuna Baja: Approximately €90 .

Approximately . Tribuna Central: Priced around €100 .

Priced around . Away Section (Grada Visitante): Typically regulated around €25.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. list tickets based on market demand:

Standard / Upper Goal Seating: Typically start around €60 to €75 .

Typically start around . Sideline / Category 2 Seating: Range between €140 and €185 .

Range between . Premium / Category 1 & VIP Seating: Span from €200 to over €260.

Levante vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Levante vs Deportivo Alaves Form

Levante have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a Copa del Rey victory over CD Tarancon, winning 2-1 away from home on November 12. In LaLiga, they drew 0-0 with Celta Vigo before that, and their best result in the run was a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on October 21. They have conceded in three of their five matches and lost back-to-back league games against Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad.

Alaves have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. They beat Anaitasuna FT 6-1 in the Copa del Rey on November 10, though their LaLiga form has been more mixed. A 6-1 loss to Barcelona on October 31 stands as the low point of their recent run, while draws against Sevilla and Malaga have provided some stability. They have failed to score in two of their five matches.

Levante vs Deportivo Alaves: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on February 27, 2026, when Levante won 2-0 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Before that, Alaves claimed a 2-1 home victory in the opening weekend of the 2025-26 LaLiga season in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Levante hold the edge with three wins compared to one for Alaves, with one draw.