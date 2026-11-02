How to get Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Deportivo Alaves host Deportivo de A Coruna on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria.

Their most recent competitive meeting took place in January 2021 during the Copa del Rey, where Alavés edged out a narrow 1-0 away victory. In their previous LaLiga encounters between 2016 and 2018, both sides regularly traded narrow home wins alongside a scoreless stalemate.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga kick-off?

Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna kicks off at Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria, on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Estadio Mendizorroza

How to buy Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets?

When purchasing tickets for the LaLiga fixture between Deportivo Alavés and Deportivo de A Coruña at the Estadio Mendizorroza, supporters typically have a few primary avenues available:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and reliable way to secure official face-value tickets is through the official websites of both clubs (Deportivo Alavés and Deportivo de La Coruña). Tickets usually go on sale to club members first before opening up to the general public closer to the matchday.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets cost?

Official club ticketing and secondary market pricing for the LaLiga fixture between Deportivo Alavés and Deportivo de A Coruña generally break down as follows:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seating: Typically range from €25 to €70 , depending on the specific stand and block chosen at the Estadio Mendizorroza.

Typically range from , depending on the specific stand and block chosen at the Estadio Mendizorroza. Member / Season Ticket Holder Allocations: Club members get priority booking windows and discounts, where available tickets for standard categories usually hover on the lower end around €20 to €45 .

Club members get priority booking windows and discounts, where available tickets for standard categories usually hover on the lower end around . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Premium club hospitality or VIP seating options generally start around €120 to €250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale / Upper Tier: Starting around €46 to €118 , depending on general demand and section availability.

Starting around , depending on general demand and section availability. Lower Tier & Premium Sideline Views: Better-positioned sideline seats or lower tier options frequently range from €150 to €300+ per ticket.

Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna Form

Alaves have managed just one draw from their last five LaLiga matches, losing the other four. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo, and they also fell 1-2 to Atletico Madrid. The sole point in that run came from a goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao. Across those five games, Alaves scored four goals and conceded seven.

Deportivo de A Coruna have a record of one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent fixture ended 1-1 against Levante in LaLiga. They also drew 1-1 with Real Betis, though losses to Real Sociedad (3-2) and Sevilla (0-1) highlight inconsistency in their results.

Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a Copa del Rey fixture in January 2021, when Deportivo Alaves won 1-0 away at Deportivo de A Coruna. Before that, the sides met three times in LaLiga between 2017 and 2018, with each team claiming one home win and one away win across those fixtures. A Copa del Rey match in January 2017 ended 1-1 at Mendizorroza.