How to get Coventry City vs Ipswich Town tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Coventry City host Ipswich Town on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026 at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

In recent head-to-head meetings, Ipswich Town has held the upper hand, securing a 3-0 victory at Portman Road and a 2-0 win at the Coventry Building Society Arena during their 2025-26 Championship campaign. Ipswich also triumphed comfortably in their February 2025 FA Cup encounter, defeating Coventry 4-1 away from home.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Coventry City vs Ipswich Town, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Premier League kick-off?

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town takes place at the Coventry Building Society Arena, on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 13 1 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

How to buy Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can primarily be purchased directly through the official Coventry City FC ticketing portal or via the Ipswich Town official site for visiting supporters, subject to availability, club membership status, and loyalty points.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard & Family Zones: Typically range from £30 to £55.

Typically range from Premium Zones: Generally start from £42 and can scale past £80 .

Generally start from and can scale past . Executive Hospitality Packages: Generally range from £120 to £250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Resale Tickets: Generally begin around £95 to £130 .

Generally begin around . Stand-Specific Variations: Ranging from £110 to £160 , while better-positioned seats in the West or central blocks frequently start upward of £210 to £280+ .

Ranging from , while better-positioned seats in the West or central blocks frequently start upward of . High-Demand / Premium Resale: Generally begin around £400+ for premium blocks.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Premier League: Everything you need to know

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Form

Coventry have won two, lost three and drawn none of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 Premier League defeat at home to Fulham, extending a run of back-to-back league losses after a 3-1 reverse against Tottenham. Earlier in that sequence, they recorded a 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United, which remains their most impressive result of the run. They have conceded in all five of those matches.

Ipswich have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent game was a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, while a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City and a 2-1 win over Fulham also feature in that run. Across the five matches, they have scored seven goals and conceded nine. The win over Fulham stands as their most complete performance of the sequence.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Championship on 29 December 2025, when Ipswich Town beat Coventry City 2-0 at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Across the last five encounters, Ipswich have the stronger record, winning four of those matches to Coventry's one. In that period, Ipswich have scored 11 goals and conceded four, including a 4-1 FA Cup victory and a 3-0 Championship win at Portman Road in December 2025.