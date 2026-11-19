Borussia Mönchengladbach host Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at the Ista-Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

Their most recent Bundesliga meeting in February 2026 ended in a comfortable 3-0 victory for Frankfurt at the Deutsche Bank Park. Prior to that encounter, the two sides played out an extraordinary, high-scoring 10-goal thriller in September 2025 where Frankfurt edged Mönchengladbach 6-4.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga kick-off?

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt takes place at the Ista-Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 13 12 Dec 2026 - 12:30 Ista-Borussia-Park

How to buy Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The safest, most reliable, and face-value option is directly through the official online ticket portals of either Borussia Mönchengladbach or Eintracht Frankfurt. Tickets typically become available through member-priority sales phases before general public sale, depending on remaining availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost options for the Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing-Room (Supporter Tiers): €15 to €25.

€15 to €25. Regular Seating (Upper & Lower Tiers / Corners): €35 to €75.

€35 to €75. Central Longside Seating (Prime Seating): €70 to €90+.

€70 to €90+. VIP & Hospitality Packages: €250 to €400+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / General Admission Resale: Typically start around €45 to €60.

Typically start around Sideline / Mid-Tier Seating Resale: Usually range between €90 and €250+.

Usually range between VIP & Hospitality Resale: Frequently range from €350 to over €900+.

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt Form

Borussia Mönchengladbach have recorded two wins, one draw and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a friendly win over Standard Liege on November 12, while their last competitive result was a 3-1 Bundesliga defeat to Hamburger SV on November 6. Gladbach did win 2-0 against Karlsruher SC in the DFB-Pokal and claimed a 3-2 away victory at VfB Stuttgart during this period. The Foals drew 0-0 with Paderborn in their most recent league outing before the Hamburg loss.

Eintracht Frankfurt have won three and drawn two of their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Bundesliga draw at Paderborn on November 7, and before that they beat Hamburger SV 3-1 in the league. Frankfurt also defeated Hamburg 3-1 in the DFB-Pokal and won 1-0 at FC Köln. Their only defeat in this run was a 1-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides was a Bundesliga fixture in Frankfurt on February 14, 2026, which Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-0. Before that, the reverse fixture in September 2025 produced a remarkable 6-4 win for Frankfurt in Mönchengladbach. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Frankfurt have won three times, with one draw and one Gladbach win. Those five matches produced 30 goals in total.