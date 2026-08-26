Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
team-logoArsenal
Emirates Stadium
team-logoChelsea
Book Arsenal vs Chelsea Tickets
Rob Norcup
Assisted by

How to get Arsenal vs Chelsea tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Arsenal
Chelsea

This London derby always produces jaw-dropping moments and you could be at the Emirates to watch it live

Arsenal faithful will be hoping for a repeat performance when they return home on Sunday, September 6 for their first London derby of the campaign, vs Chelsea.

Fans trooped out of the Emirates in high spirits after watching the defending Premier League champions romp to a 3-0 victory in their season opener against Frank Lampard's Coventry City.

Arsenal vs Chelsea TicketsBook Now

The balance of power has swung significantly in the favour of Mikel Arteta's men in recent seasons, and you have to go right back to August 2021 (12 games ago) for the last time Chelsea came out on top against the Gunners.

Chelsea will be hopeful that they can pose the EPL champions a problem or too this time around, especially with the addition of their stellar summer signings, including Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra, Geovany Quenda and Morgan Rogers.

When is the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League fixture?

Arsenal vs Chelsea is scheduled to kick off at 4.30pm BST at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Sunday, September 6.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
Emirates Stadium

Buy Arsenal tickets

Experience the atmosphere of Emirates Stadium live. Secure your Arsenal tickets and don’t miss out.

12345671314151617181920212223243132495053545556575859607980818244454647486768697071727576777851528384414243657374616263646610010110210310410510610710810911011111211311411511611711811912012112212312412512612712812913013113213313491929394959697989910111225262728293089
  • Deluxe
  • Premium
  • Standard
  • Bring the Noise
  • Bring the Family

We may earn a commission on purchases via affiliate links.

How to buy Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like LiveFootballTickets.
Arsenal vs Chelsea TicketsBook Now

How much do Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

ARS

ARS - Form

BVB
W2-3
COM
W1-1
MCI
W3-0
COV
W3-0
AVL
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CHE

CHE - Form

JDT
D3-3
RSO
W3-1
FUL
W2-3
LUT
W2-0
BHA
W4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ArsenalDrawChelsea
4
1
0
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
8Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Chelsea lineups

4-2-3-1
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Formation
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
3-4-2-1
D. RayaD. RayaGabrielGabrielR. CalafioriR. CalafioriB. WhiteB. WhiteE. KonsaE. KonsaB. SakaB. SakaC. TzolisC. TzolisM. Lewis-SkellyM. Lewis-SkellyD. RiceD. RiceM. OedegaardM. OedegaardK. HavertzK. HavertzE. MartinezE. MartinezJ. AcheampongJ. AcheampongW. FofanaW. FofanaM. LacroixM. LacroixR. JamesR. JamesP. NetoP. NetoJ. HatoJ. HatoM. RogersM. RogersC. PalmerC. PalmerR. LaviaR. LaviaJ. PedroJ. Pedro
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
4-2-3-1
Arsenal

Starting XI

Chelsea

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta
  • X. Alonso
Arsenal

Injuries and Suspensions

Chelsea

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google